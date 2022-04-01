The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Shines a Spotlight on the 175,000 People Living with Sarcoidosis Through the #MakeItVisible Campaign for April's Awareness Month

CHICAGO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off Sarcoidosis Awareness Month this April, The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) launched its What is Sarcoidosis?: #MakeItVisible Campaign to shine a spotlight on sarcoidosis to improve diagnosis, treatment management, and help accelerate research. For far too long, those living with sarcoidosis have been ignored, misunderstood, and told they "don't look sick" while their organs are deteriorating. Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory condition that is not widely taught about or understood by physicians, does not always exhibit externally visible signs or symptoms, and is often a great mimicker of other conditions.

Through the #MakeItVisible Campaign, FSR is calling on the nation to amplify the voices of those with sarcoidosis.

Throughout the month of April, FSR is encouraging the nation to join in and to help shine a spotlight on the estimated 175,000 people in the U.S. living with sarcoidosis, to increase understanding, educate the public on the signs of the disease, and to call for more research and support.

"Every day, I speak to patients whose diagnosis was delayed, whose symptoms were ignored, and who were dismissed by physicians, family members and colleagues. Sarcoidosis is a complex rare disease. It is often called the snowflake disease because no two patients are impacted in the same way," said Mary McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of FSR. "Through the #MakeItVisible Campaign, FSR is calling on the nation to raise awareness and amplify the voices of those whose lives are deeply impacted by this disease."

FSR's #MakeItVisible Campaign, sponsored by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, officially kicks off April 1st. Join us in increasing awareness by posting a black-and-white photo selfie on social media with a short, 10-word story about why sarcoidosis awareness is important, include the phrase "I support someone with sarcoidosis" and add #MakeItVisible. Awareness month events and information about sarcoidosis can be found on the FSR website. Help FSR to provide education and support for those living with sarcoidosis and to drive progress towards a cure. For more information, visit stopsarcoidosis.org/awareness-2022.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR).

Established in 2000, The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients. Since inception, FSR has fostered over $5 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts and has worked diligently to provide resources to thousands. For more information and to join our community, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org.

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis (pronounced SAR-COY-DOE-SIS) is an inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—in one or more organs of the body, causing damage to these organs.

