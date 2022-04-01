The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Shines a Spotlight on the 175,000 People Living with Sarcoidosis Through the #MakeItVisible Campaign for April's Awareness Month

CHICAGO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off Sarcoidosis Awareness Month this April, The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) launched its What is Sarcoidosis?: #MakeItVisible Campaign to shine a spotlight on sarcoidosis to improve diagnosis, treatment management, and help accelerate research. For far too long, those living with sarcoidosis have been ignored, misunderstood, and told they "don't look sick" while their organs are deteriorating. Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory condition that is not widely taught about or understood by physicians, does not always exhibit externally visible signs or symptoms, and is often a great mimicker of other conditions.
Throughout the month of April, FSR is encouraging the nation to join in and to help shine a spotlight on the estimated 175,000 people in the U.S. living with sarcoidosis, to increase understanding, educate the public on the signs of the disease, and to call for more research and support.
"Every day, I speak to patients whose diagnosis was delayed, whose symptoms were ignored, and who were dismissed by physicians, family members and colleagues. Sarcoidosis is a complex rare disease. It is often called the snowflake disease because no two patients are impacted in the same way," said Mary McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of FSR. "Through the #MakeItVisible Campaign, FSR is calling on the nation to raise awareness and amplify the voices of those whose lives are deeply impacted by this disease."
FSR's #MakeItVisible Campaign, sponsored by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, officially kicks off April 1st. Join us in increasing awareness by posting a black-and-white photo selfie on social media with a short, 10-word story about why sarcoidosis awareness is important, include the phrase "I support someone with sarcoidosis" and add #MakeItVisible. Awareness month events and information about sarcoidosis can be found on the FSR website. Help FSR to provide education and support for those living with sarcoidosis and to drive progress towards a cure. For more information, visit stopsarcoidosis.org/awareness-2022.
About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR).
Established in 2000, The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients. Since inception, FSR has fostered over $5 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts and has worked diligently to provide resources to thousands. For more information and to join our community, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org.
About Sarcoidosis
Sarcoidosis (pronounced SAR-COY-DOE-SIS) is an inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—in one or more organs of the body, causing damage to these organs.
For more information or to schedule an interview, please reach out to:
Cathi Davis, Communications Manager
312-341-0500 ext 106, cathi@stopsarcoidosis.org
SOURCE Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.