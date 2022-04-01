mifold joins Safe Kids in Automated Vehicles Alliance (SKAVA)

Booster Seats manufacturer mifold Prioritizes Child Safety in AVs
WASHINGTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carfoldio Ltd., the company behind the mifold range of grab-and-go child car booster seats, proudly joins the Safe Kids in Automated Vehicles Alliance (SKAVA), to reduce child injuries in automated vehicles. SKAVA works to ensure child restraint effectiveness in new environments, responsible child supervision in vehicles, and appropriate policies from companies, state governments and regulators.
Jon Sumroy, mifold inventor and CEO explained: "mifold is at the forefront of car seat innovation. With autonomous vehicles, car usage increases and ownership declines making portable solutions more relevant. As safety requirements are changing, many parents need ultra-compact and portable solutions that can go with the child, not stay in the car."
"SKAVA is delighted to welcome mifold to our coalition," said Torine Creppy, SKAVA leader and president of Safe Kids Worldwide. "Through this partnership, we will be better informed, updated and engaged with stakeholders that prioritize the safety of children and families in AVs."
Self-driving cars are already being tested on U.S. roads and will soon be available for commercial and personal use. SKAVA members work to solve the issues that affect the safety of children in AVs:
- Who is responsible for children riding alone?
- Can technologies enhance supervision?
- What restraint best protect children?
- How should laws evolve to include human and automated drivers?
- What protection opportunities are available using new technologies?
Sumroy added: "Child passenger safety is our number-one priority. We work with SKAVA to ensure this is not compromised in AVs. Through industry-wide cooperation, AVs can be intentionally designed and regulated for child passengers so families can be more confident in their safety."
About Carfoldio:
Founded in 2013 by Jon Sumroy, father of four, the company launched the mifold grab-and-go booster in 2016. mifold has won dozens of innovation, design and parenting awards including the prestigious NASA Tech Briefs Award and the TIME Best Invention.
Carfoldio has closed investment rounds led by JamJar Investments, Sweet Capital and MidCap Advisors.
For additional information visit www.mifold.com.
For more information, contact media@mifold.com.
About SKAVA:
Created in 2021, The Safe Kids in Automated Vehicles Alliance (SKAVA) is a group of developers, manufacturers, researchers, educators, and advocates working to ensure that the safety needs of children are actively considered throughout the research, testing, and development of automated vehicles (AVs).
For details about SKAVA, visit https://www.safekids.org/AVs
Media contact:
Rachel Gerstler
333189@email4pr.com
(800) 437-6540
SOURCE Carfoldio Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.