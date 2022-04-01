What Happens When You Die? Hear From One Who Died and Returned to Talk About It.

RAPID CITY, S.D., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Harbor Press is pleased to announce the release in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats for the Amazon Kindle, the Barnes & Noble Nook, and the Apple iBookstore of I Died to Meet Jesus by Manuel Giorgi of North Providence, RI.
Tracy Noble, project manager for New Harbor Press reflects, "Manuel Giorgi's story is powerful, dramatic, and unique, bringing a much-needed message of love and understanding from God's word."
I Died to Meet Jesus walks the reader through the amazing death-to-life journey experienced by the author. It is a reflection of religious beliefs made clear by a loving message from our father God. Topics include God's love, false religions, how to interpret the Bible, knowing Jesus, how to know if we are saved, warnings for idolatrous nations, and encouragement from the Bible's most powerful verses.
I Died to Meet Jesus (ISBN: 978-1-63357-255-3, Trade Paper, 125 pages, $17.99, INSPIRATIONAL), from New Harbor Press, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold.
About the Author:
Manuel Giorgi has been close with God his entire life. Manuel would think about this exact thing happening. It was a little bit different. He would think at night about him dying, being in the presence of Jesus Christ and would return with a message and have physical gifts to do God's work. He has always felt different. Now Jesus taught him and revealed what his purpose is. Manuel now has the tools, and the Holy Spirit, to guide him to do God's work. This book is just the beginning. Now he is a fulfilled and blessed servant of God.
About the Publisher:
New Harbor Press is an imprint of CrossLink Publishing based in Rapid City, SD. New Harbor Press publishes a variety of bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Ingram Distribution. For more information, visit NewHarborPress.com.
CONTACT:
Rick Bates, Managing Editor
New Harbor Press
888-697-4851
333227@email4pr.com
SOURCE New Harbor Press
