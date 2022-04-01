Tripleseat Named to Boston Business Journal's Fast 50 List

Rankings focus on revenue growth of Massachusetts companies from 2016 to 2019
CONCORD, Mass., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat, the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, announced that the company has been named to the Boston Business Journal's Fast 50 List, which represents the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts.
"We're very honored to be named to the Boston Business Journal's Fast 50 list of growing private companies in Massachusetts. This award not only recognizes all of the hard work that Tripleseat employees have been doing the past few years, but also the success of the hospitality industry after a difficult economic period," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. The Fast 50 companies are selected and ranked based on revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. The numbers are crunched and analyzed by the Business Journal's research department.
"The economic shutdown sent a lot of companies' strategies and financials into uncharted territory in 2020, but as the Fast 50 illustrates, Greater Boston's fastest-growth companies pivoted and prospered despite it all," said Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal.
A Fast 50 special publication is scheduled to run in the May 20 weekly edition of the Business Journal and online that week as well. Companies on the Fast 50 must have their headquarters in Massachusetts and must have reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2018 and $1 million in 2021 were considered.
For the complete list of 2022 Fast 50 companies, visit: https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/news/2022/03/22/bbj-releases-this-year-s-list-of-fast-50-honorees.html.
About Tripleseat
Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 6 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com.
Media Contact:
Azure Collier
Director of Brand Marketing
978-614-0490
333190@email4pr.com
SOURCE Tripleseat
