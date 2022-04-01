Praesidian Capital Announces New Operating Partner

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital, a private equity firm with offices in New York, London and Oklahoma City has announced today that Howard Dennis will be joining the team as an Operating Partner. Mr. Dennis' responsibilities will include financial due diligence and executing on investments.
Jason Drattell, Praesidian Founder said: "Howard has been an integral piece in the execution and operations of several of the investments within our portfolio. Howard brings a wealth of financial knowledge and we're fortunate to have him join our team."
"I'm thrilled to be joining the firm," said Mr. Dennis. "I look forward to participating in this next phase of growth for Praesidian as they continue to build their private equity business."
Mr. Dennis brings more than 20 years of experience in private equity. Most recently, Mr. Dennis was Managing Director at BDO USA and FTI Consulting leading advisory engagements involving M&A transactions, corporate restructurings, and office of the CFO services.
About Praesidian Capital
Praesidian Capital is an innovative private investment firm focused on control investments in
private lower middle market businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and selectively in Northern Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.
