April Pools Day: Poolwerx and Goldfish Swim School Partner to Promote Swim & Water Safety During Learn2Swim Month

Initiative Aims to Bring Greater Awareness to Swimming Lessons as they are Proven to Help Prevent Accidental Drowning

DALLAS, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drowning is a leading cause of accidental death in children under five. According to the National Institutes of Health , swim lessons can reduce the risk of childhood drownings by 88%. Beginning April 1, 2022, also known as April Pools Day, Poolwerx is partnering with Goldfish Swim School to offer free introductory swimming lessons to children under five.

Throughout Learn2Swim Month, April 1-30, 2022, customers can visit the Poolwerx website to sign up and redeem a free trial swim lesson at nearby participating Goldfish Swim School locations. Lessons must be redeemed by July 31, 2022. The goal of this initiative is to promote swim and water safety ahead of pool season and the upcoming summer months when families begin dipping their toes back in the water.

"Our business is about providing clients with healthy pools. We believe an extension of that is having families feel safe around their pools," says Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Kidd. "When we researched drowning statistics, we were alarmed by the numbers. We want to raise awareness and encourage families to teach their little ones to swim so families can enjoy their pools confidently, and we can continue serving them the best way we know how: with quality pool products and services."

Sadly, the summer months (May – August) account for two-thirds of annual childhood drowning incidents, according to Total Aquatics Programming data . Drowning can happen anywhere, at any time, to anyone, but there are several water safety tips to help reduce the risk and keep families safe this summer.

One of the best ways to protect your children against drowning is to improve comfort level in the water and strengthen swimming capabilities through swim lessons. Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment.

"At Goldfish Swim School, we are passionate about showing kids just how fun it can be to learn the important skill of swimming," said Goldfish Swim School Co-Founder & CEO, Chris McCuiston. "We're thrilled to be part of this program. During Learn2Swim Month, we are committed to this initiative and sharing the life-saving benefits of lessons by offering an incredible swimming experience to an even broader consumer base, in the safest and most fun environment possible."

All Goldfish Swim School locations' number one focus and main priority is always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

"The long-term health benefits of swimming are abundant. Swimming builds endurance, muscle strength, and cardiovascular fitness. It can improve sleep and relax both children and adults," continues Kidd. "At Poolwerx, we know that our customers don't just value clear water, they value clean, healthy water. We pride ourselves on our expertise and always strive to give our customers the best and safest swimming conditions. This begins with our active endorsement and support for all families who would like easy access to lessons for the littlest of future swimmers."

About Poolwerx

Founded in 1992 by CEO and entrepreneur, John O'Brien, Poolwerx has grown to become a global pool brand and the largest in the pool service industry, with nearly 600 service vehicles and 160 plus stores. Poolwerx leaves competitors to tread water thanks to a professional development strategy to convert employees to franchisees, a technology-driven and scalable model and recurring revenue streams. The brand is now driving explosive franchise growth across the United States, with a five-year development plan to have over 250 stores and over 700 service vans operating in the U.S. by 2030.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband-and-wife team, Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly, and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its Franchise 500® ranking, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, and Inc. Magazine's Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with more than 125 schools open, and an additional 120+ in development in more than 30 states and Canada.

