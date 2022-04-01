SyncWords Partners with Europe's Largest Online Event Platform Hopin to Provide World-Class Captioning and Live Translation to Over 100 Languages

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncWords is excited to announce its partnership with Hopin , the first all-in-one live online events platform. Lauded as the platform that catapulted to unicorn status during the pandemic, Hopin offers its audiences everything they need to host a successful online event, in one place.

With this partnership, Hopin can seamlessly offer its growing customer base SyncWords' media localization technology for world-class captioning and live translation to over 100 languages. Hopin can also rely on SyncWords' global tech support workforce to work across markets and time zones, providing live tech support during each session.

SyncWords, the World's Chosen Captioning Provider

SyncWords' innovative technologies offer the best-in-class captioning solutions like live streaming captions, subtitles, and real-time translation features for live events. SyncWords is the world leader in human-based captioning , powered by a live workforce that achieves close to 99% accuracy in captions.

As a result of this collaboration, SyncWords' Live is integrated into Hopin's platform to provide its customers with SyncWords' captioning suite of solutions. Hopin customers are able to install the SyncWords Live App when they set up their event. This allows a very simple way to add accessibility and multiple languages to any Hopin event.

SyncWords' widget on the Hopin platform is sleek and elegant, seamlessly blending in with the Hopin interface. It is compatible with all of stages and sessions, wherever in the world a Hopin event is hosted.

What the SyncWords Integration Can Do for Hopin

This partnership will give Hopin's global audiences the added benefit of SyncWords' world-class captions and live translation services. Hopin makes it possible for all its clients to host multiple events on various stages or sessions, seamlessly integrating the experiences into one client-centric destination page. Every client has complete control and visibility of their sessions via individual dashboards.

With the latest rollout of SyncWords' expanded functionalities, customers of Hopin's platform, which are growing rapidly, can now enable SyncWords' world-class captioning to overcome inaccuracies in captioning. The SyncWords integration can also be set up well before the event, with a preview mode that gives users a clear look at what the viewing event page will look like. To check how it could work for you contact.

What this Partnership means for SyncWords

According to SyncWords CEO, Ash Shah, "All Hopin events can now be accessible and inclusive to all participants through captioning and live translations. We are confident Hopin's worldwide users will enjoy a high quality experience through accessibility with SyncWords Live."

About SyncWords

Since 2000, SyncWords is the trusted leader in closed captioning and translations for virtual events and meetings providing a comprehensive platform and services for both Live and Pre-Recorded delivery of captions and subtitles in over 100 languages. With integrations on Zoom , WebEx , Hopin, PheedLoop , Socio , Hubilo and many more platforms, SyncWords is captioning and translating thousands of virtual events and broadcasts worldwide. Further, SyncWords' caption automation technology powers thousands of hours of captions and subtitles for broadcasters, OTT platforms and education institutions globally.

About Hopin

With Hopin, you can create live online events that are interactive and personal. Whether you're hosting a live training workshop, bringing your company's remote team together, or launching a full-scale digital conference, it's easy to create an engaging Hopin event for hundreds of thousands of people. Hopin's goal is to reimagine virtual events from the ground up and make them so good that they become no longer a plan B option but a primary destination. Whether you're bringing your physical event online or building from the ground up, Hopin helps you create exciting events for your global audience.

Contact:

Giovanni Galvez

333187@email4pr.com

+1 202-823-1696

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syncwords-partners-with-europes-largest-online-event-platform-hopin-to-provide-world-class-captioning-and-live-translation-to-over-100-languages-301515151.html

SOURCE SyncWords