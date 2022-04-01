MobiDev listed 7 IoT Trends for Business in 2022

ATLANTA, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the IoT technology market value is expected to rise to $1.39 trillion by 2026. As the market landscape evolves, it's critical for businesses to monitor how things are changing and what IoT trends are shaping markets around the world in 2022.
Trend 1. ALoT
Since artificial intelligence technologies are heavily data driven, IoT sensors are an immense asset to the machine learning data pipeline. Research and Markets reports that AI in IoT technology will reach a value of $14,799 million by 2026.
Trend 2. IoT Connectivity
Recently, more infrastructure has been developed for newer connectivity types that make IoT solutions more feasible. These are connectivity technologies like 5G, Wi-Fi 6, LPWAN, and satellites.
Trend 3. Edge Computing
Edge networks process information closer to the user and lighten the load of the entire network for all users. Edge computing reduces latency of IoT technology, and also has potential to increase the security of data processing.
Trend 4. Wearable IoT
Smart watches, earbuds, and extended reality (AR/VR) headsets are important wearable IoT devices that are making waves in 2022 and will only continue to evolve. The technology has immense potential to aid in medical roles due to its ability to keep track of patient vitals.
Trend 5. Smart Homes & Smart Cities
According to Mordor Intelligence, the smart home market will have a CAGR of 25% between now and 2025, allowing the industry to reach a size of $246 billion. An example of Smart City technology is Smart streetlights.
Trend 6. IoT in Healthcare
Use-cases for IoT technology in this sector vary. For example, WebRTC unified with IoT networks can provide more efficient telemedicine in certain areas.
Trend 7. Connected Networks Aid Manufacturers
One of the most important results of the expansion of IoT sensors in manufacturing is that these networks are powering advanced artificial intelligence applications. AI can't provide solutions like predictive maintenance, defect detection, digital twins, and generative design without critical data provided by sensors.
More detailed information about IoT Technology Trends for Business in 2022 can be found at:
https://mobidev.biz/blog/iot-technology-trends
MobiDev is an international software engineering company with offices in Poland and Ukraine.The company is focused on helping visionaries create their products. MobiDev invests into technology research and has years of experience building AI-powered solutions, implementing machine learning, augmented reality, and IoT.
Media Contact:
Nana Hrytsenko
888-380-0276
333084@email4pr.com
SOURCE MobiDev
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.