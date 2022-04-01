Lost Art Music Festival Invites Fans To 'Experience Music Again' As It Returns June 17 & 18, 2022

The Eclectic Lineup features Durand Jones & The Indications, Paul Cauthen, The Lone Bellow, Rayland Baxter, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Southern Avenue, Margo Cilker, and Gabe Lee Second Year Festival Returns to Atlanta's Foxhall Resort, Offering Lodging, Transportation, and Camping Options

ATLANTA, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lost Art Music Festival , the intimate, destination gathering by music lovers, for music lovers is inviting fans back to Foxhall Resort , in metro Atlanta, Georgia, on June 17 and 18, 2022. Presented by Cathead Distillery, the two-day event attracts fans from across the Southeast to celebrate Americana music through high energy performances, artist experiences, craft cocktails and beer, food trucks, handpicked vendors in the artist market, and more.

With tickets on sale now, Lost Art rounded out the full lineup for 2022 with Rayland Baxter and Aaron Lee Tasjan , who join Durand Jones & The Indications , Paul Cauthen , The Lone Bellow , Southern Avenue , Margo Cilker , and Gabe Lee . The festival has cultivated a lineup this year that is eclectic and lively Americana, captivating songwriters influenced by everything from retro soul and roots to folk and outlaw country.

30 minutes outside of southwest Atlanta, the festival is set at Foxhall Resort in picturesque Douglas County. It boasts gorgeous one, two, three, and four-bedroom lakeside villas, a short five-minute walk from festival grounds on this 1100+ acre outdoor enthusiast retreat with rolling hillsides along the Chattahoochee River .

Rooms at the resort are packaged as a part of the VIP Platinum tickets and are in limited quantity. Additional lodging options including hotels and camping are also available. Lost Art also offers roundtrip shuttle service with confirmed stops in Midtown Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Douglasville. For full lodging and shuttle options, visit www.lostartmusicfest.com .

Lost Art Music Festival is pleased to announce that in addition to presenting sponsor Cathead Distillery, the festival is supported by Wild Heaven Beer , Topo Chico , WABE , and Birmingham Mountain Radio .

Additionally, Lost Art is proud to partner with the Georgia Music Foundation , who supports programs of music preservation, education, and outreach. Music fans can choose to donate to the foundation when purchasing tickets.

Lost Art Music Festival Lineup by Day

Friday

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Gabe Lee

Saturday

Durand Jones & The Indications

Paul Cauthen

The Lone Bellow

Rayland Baxter

Southern Avenue

Margo Cilker

Ticket Levels

General Admission Friday Night – performances by Aaron Lee Tasjan and Gabe Lee

General Admission Saturday – access to 6 concerts plus food trucks, bars, and artist market

Weekend Pass – general admission tickets for Friday and Saturday

VIP Saturday – includes everything from GA Saturday plus VIP viewing area, private bar, complimentary beverages (3), private air-conditioned bathrooms, and express entrance

VIP Platinum – includes everything from VIP Saturday plus lodging options at Foxhall Resort, access to the Friday Night Kickoff Party, and festival swag bag

Inner Circle Experiences, which break down the wall between fan and artist through shared outings, will be announced in the coming weeks with first access to VIP and VIP Platinum ticket holders.

For full details, the most up-to-date info, and to purchase tickets, visit www.lostartmusicfest.com . Stay connected via Instagram at @ lostartmusicfest , Twitter at @ lostartfest , and Facebook at facebook.com/lostartmusicfest . Lost Art is a rain or shine event.

About Lost Art Music Festival

Lost Art Music Festival was founded in Atlanta during the pandemic in 2020 by Jim Ethridge. Now in its second year, the festival takes place at Foxhall Resort in Douglasville, GA on June 17-18, 2022. More information at lostartmusicfest.com.

