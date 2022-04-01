ñol

Access Ready Looks at How War Is Affecting Disabled Ukrainians

by PRNewswire
April 1, 2022 8:30 AM | 4 min read

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reporter Newsletter is a service of Access Ready Inc. which is an independent, non-profit, cross-disability education and advocacy organization promoting a policy of inclusion and accessibility of information and communications technology (ICT). For people with disabilities, accessible information and communications technology is a necessity, not a luxury or a convenience, which fosters independence, economic self-sufficiency, and active, meaningful participation in civic life.

What is happening to Ukrainians with disabilities caught in the middle of a war? It is difficult to say or be accurate about. Rumors abound that some are being forced across the border into Russia and herded into camps. Some are being used as human shields in the middle of combat by Russian forces. Some are falling victim to physical, psychological and sexual abuse. Some are unable to receive the medical and other services that are a necessity for life. Some are having their homes, schools and families destroyed. Some are trying to flee and are unable to take their caregivers with them out of the country because of the need for people power to fight the Russians. There are many views, calls and opinions coming from many points of view, but what is happening for real? We don't know. War is hell on the innocent bystanders. The old, the young, civilians, people with disabilities. Who will stop this??? By Douglas George Towne Read More

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ISSUES GUIDANCE ON WEB ACCESSIBILITY AND THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT
Read More

AS THE WINN-DIXIE SAGA FINALLY CONCLUDES IN FLORIDA, 181 ADVOCACY GROUPS URGE DOJ TO ISSUE WEBSITE ACCESSIBILITY REGULATIONS
Read More

BUSINESS ACCESSIBILITY

DESIGNING ACCESSIBLE PRODUCTS FOR USERS WITH DISABILITIES Read More

ADA LAWSUITS SKYROCKETING, WEBSITE ACCESSIBILITY REQUIREMENTS NOT FOLLOWED  Read More

CURRENT LEGAL ACTIONS

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SECURES SETTLEMENT TO RESOLVE DISABILITY DISCRIMINATION AGAINST PEOPLE WITH OPIOID USE DISORDER
Read More

LAWSUIT TO FORCE CHICAGO TO RETROFIT INTERSECTIONS FOR VISION-IMPAIRED PEDESTRIANS ADVANCES
Read More

ELECTION ACCESSIBILITY
WE CANNOT DENY DISABLED VOTERS EQUAL PROTECTION UNDER THE LAW
New state election laws have prompted debate about whether they will make it more difficult for people to vote. Missing in that national conversation is consideration of equal protection for an often-overlooked class of American voters: the disabled, who have special accessibility needs. Important strides have been made to ensure that Americans with disabilities can exercise their right to vote. Nevertheless, too many disabled individuals face persistent risks and challenges that other voters do not, it is an untenable situation that may deny them equal protection under the law.  Read More

FEDERAL JUDGE STRIKES DOWN INDIANA'S MANDATORY ABSENTEE VOTER TRAVELING BOARD AS DISCRIMINATING AGAINST VOTERS WITH DISABILITIES FOR MAY 2022 ELECTION Read More

NEW RESTRICTIONS CAUSING ROADBLOCKS FOR VOTERS WITH DISABILITIES
Read More

8DOJ, TRAVIS COUNTY AGREE TO BRING POLLING PLACES TO ADA STANDARDS
Read More

SOUTH JERSEY NONPROFIT JUMPS INTO ACTION TO BUILD WHEELCHAIR-ACCESSIBLE BATHROOM FOR SPECIAL NEEDS MAN Read More

COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WON'T TAKE DISABILITY CASE TO SUPREME COURT FOLLOWING PROTESTS Read More

GOVERNMENT SPOTLIGHT

DOL, ASA WEBSITE BRINGS BEST PRACTICES TO EMPLOY WORKERS WITH DISABILITIES Read More

HEALTHCARE ACCESSIBILITY
BIDEN'S HHS PUSHES 'DIVERSITY, EQUITY, INCLUSION, ACCESSIBILITY' AGENDA TO RACIALIZE GOVERNMENT Read More

PEOPLE KEEP TELLING ME I'M 'TOO YOUNG TO BE SICK.' HERE'S WHAT THEY DON'T UNDERSTAND Read More

A 31-YEAR-OLD MAN BECAME BLIND WITHIN A MONTH. UNDIAGNOSED DIABETES WAS THE CAUSE  Read More

TECHNOLOGY SPOTLIGHT

HOW DIGITAL ENGAGEMENT WILL EVOLVE IN 2022
Read More

TOP TECH TIDBITS MARCH 24, 2022
Read More

Contact:
Douglas Towne
727-531-1000
333153@email4pr.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/access-ready-looks-at-how-war-is-affecting-disabled-ukrainians-301515730.html

SOURCE Access Ready Inc

