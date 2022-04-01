Yuengling Launches Luxury Shower Product Line - Lagér by Yuengling

America's Oldest Brewery Reveals Exclusive Line Made from Natural Spring Water so Consumers can Lager, Rinse, Repeat
POTTSVILLE, Pa., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, has announced the launch of an exclusive line of shower products, Lagér by Yuengling. The lineup, which features sensorial, delighting products: Lagér by Yuengling shampoo, conditioner and bodywash, are a proprietary three-step, total-body regimen proven to cleanse, tone, and moisturize hair and skin. A historic advancement that utilizes Yuengling's very own Fountain of Youth as its main ingredient, Natural Spring water from the historic Yuengling Spring in Pottsville, PA, the line brings new meaning to shower beers.
Inspired by Yuengling's discovery of a Reddit conversation which deemed Yuengling® Traditional Lager "the perfect 'shower beer'" because of its well-balanced taste and medium-bodied flavor of roasted caramel malt and a combination of cluster and cascade hops, consumers can now round-out the perfect shower experience with Lagér by Yuengling. The line also reflects an unprecedented move with making its main ingredient natural spring water—sourced from the historic Pottsville, PA Spring, originally tapped in Yuengling's hand-dug caves dating to 1831 by David G. Yuengling. Lagér by Yuengling also pays homage to the brewery's history and features the brewery's iconic branding, Yuengling Script, trademark green bottle, gold lid, and eagle logo.
"We are always looking for new ways to delight our passionate fans," and Bob Seaman, Director of Innovation & Product Development. "We saw that Yuengling Lager fans love the beer so much, they take it into the shower, so it was a great opportunity for us to create an innovative way for Yuengling lovers to experience our iconic beer. Lagér by Yuengling will be available online while supplies last, wink, wink."
Those that are of legal drinking age are more than welcome to enjoy safely and responsibly a "shower" Yuengling® Traditional Lager, or your pick from a selection of Yuengling's renowned beers, including the iconic Yuengling® Traditional LAGER, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner, and FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light Beer TM.
For more information about Yuengling and to stay up to date on the latest news, follow the Yuengling Facebook page, follow Yuengling on Twitter and Instagram or visit www.Yuengling.com.
About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.
D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 23 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Raging Eagle Mango. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.
Contact:
Paul Capelli
D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.
pcapelli@yuengling.com
(508) 728-1271
SOURCE D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.
