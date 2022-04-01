IFC Markets adds four new Crypto Currency pairs - Bitcoin and Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple to its piggy bank of instruments

IFC Markets offers its clients to always replenish instruments, while traders around the world can trade CFDs on the most popular cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XPR) 24/7 with a broker. In addition, traders can use the IFC Markets' GeWorko Portfolio Quoting Method and create their own artificial instruments.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 01, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IFC Markets, internationally recognized CFD Forex Broker, announces the addition of four new Cryptocurrencies to its 600+ instruments.

IFC Markets' offers its clients advanced charting tools for stocks, crypto instruments. They can now benefit from the added ability to trade four cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XPR) for 24/7.

Traders around the world will now be able to trade not only CFDs on crypto futures, but also the four added top selling cryptocurrency CFDs on BTC, ETH, as well as LTC, XPR with a market capitalization of over $846, $361, $7,69 and $37 billion, respectively. In addition, traders can use IFC Markets' GeWorko Portfolio Quoting Method, which is a unique trading method that received a US patent in 2019. It allows the creation of portfolios from a variety of financial assets and reflects the value of one portfolio relative to another in a historical retrospective.

We should warn you that you need to understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford the risk of losing money.

Forex Broker also offers leverage of 1:8 on Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrencies, so you will be able to trade cryptocurrency pairs 24/7 with IFC Markets.

You should also be smart about using leverage, even though it may increase your profits, it's risky nonetheless. Leverage is not for everyone.

About IFC Markets

IFC Markets is an award-winning international Forex & CFD broker with 16 years of experience in the financial markets. It has more than 185,000 clients from 80 countries worldwide. IFC Markets offers its clients a wide range of financial instruments and provides online support in 12 languages. Broker has loyal clients based in Iran, Canada, Vietnam, Brazil and many more countries. IFC Markets is an ever evolving experienced forex broker with a number of proprietary innovations. Was honored with 7 international awards for its hard work in 2020 and 2021. There are also contests, bonus programs and promos that IFC Markets is running on a regular basis. IFC Markets has an exceptional educational platform for novice and more experienced traders and also works with Forex expert analysts to host educational webinars f.e. Cryptocurrency, Auto-chartist, Forex Educational Courses, etc.

IFCMARKETS. CORP. is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands under registration number 669838 and is licensed by the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (BVI FSC) to carry out investment business, Certificate No. SIBA/L/14/1073

IFC Markets Ltd is registered under No. LL16237 in the Federal Territory of Labuan (Malaysia) and is licensed by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (license number MB / 20/0049).

CALDOW LIMITED with its registered address at Arch. Leontiou 187, 4th floor, 3020, Limassol, Cyprus is a payment agent of IFC MARKETS LTD incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus under registration number HE 335779.

