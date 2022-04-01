Foster Garvey's Emily Harris Gant Named to National Law Journal's 2022 Cannabis Law Trailblazers List

SEATTLE, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey, PC is proud to announce that Principal Emily Harris Gant has been named to National Law Journal's 2022 Cannabis Law Trailblazers List. The award honors attorneys who have made significant marks on the practice, policy and technological advancements in their sector, and who go beyond working big deals to being true agents of change.
Gant, who leads both the Cannabis and the Commercial, IP & Transactions practices at the firm, and serves as a member of its Hospitality, Travel & Tourism practice, leverages her deep experience in alcohol beverage and hospitality law to counsel cannabis companies in the highly regulated industry. Her work includes helping clients structure their business and strategic partnerships, ensure regulatory compliance, and complete multi-million-dollar transactions. She is one of only a handful of lawyers in the nation who routinely works with cannabis producers, processors, retailers and ancillary service providers.
Drawing on her relationships with Washington state regulators, Gant has been an important voice in the debate over how cannabis rules are interpreted and enforced. She has written and delivered presentations on federal legalization, the risks and rewards of offering cannabis products at hotels and restaurants, weed tourism, and biotech aspects of cannabis. Gant is a sought-after commentator for business executives, entrepreneurs and attorneys aiming to enter the cannabis market.
"Emily brings deep knowledge and passion to her work with cannabis clients and has truly carved her own unique path in the legal industry with this highly specialized work," said Jen Castleberry, Foster Garvey's Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer. "We are so pleased to see her talent recognized, and to offer this important cannabis law expertise to our clients as the industry continues its exponential growth both locally and nationally."
Foster Garvey PC, a Pacific Northwest-based law firm with offices on both coasts, offers an extended national and international reach to serve many influential and innovative companies, government entities, and individuals across a full spectrum of legal services. The firm's attorneys are consistently recognized for their deep industry knowledge and superior client service by prominent legal industry publications including Best Lawyers in America©, Chambers USA and U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." In addition to providing efficient and effective counsel, Foster Garvey upholds a strong commitment to community service, pro bono representation, diversity and inclusion efforts, and a collegial and equitable work environment. Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., New York and Spokane. www.foster.com
