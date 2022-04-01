Get Pickled! Pickle Juice Announces Skin Fermenting Pickle Juice Bath Bomb

Leading performance brand approaches fermentation from the outside in
MESQUITE, Texas, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As millennial and Gen Z audiences demand more in the category of the all-things-fermented, Pickle Juice - pioneers in providing scientifically proven methods to prevent muscle cramps and dehydration - decided to beat the young, savvy consumers at the pass with their launch of bath bomb that revitalizes, preserves and ferments the biggest organ: the skin. The launch of the bath bomb coincides with Pickle Juices' Q2 #GoPickleYourself campaign which will roll out in various digital, geotargeted, and live group bathing events.
The effervesce bath bomb, with calming aromas of dill and acetic acid, features Pickle Juice's proprietary grain and blend of vinegar which tickles your senses and prickles your nose hairs. Depending on the bather's level of grime, the bath water can also be consumed to prevent cramps. Bonus Surprise: hidden inside each bath bomb is a mini cornichon shoelace charm!
"Move over lavender," asserted national sales manager, Blake Boulton. "The future of bath bombing is here, and it smells like a delicatessen." Boulton is well-versed on the scent as he continues his 41-day bath bomb sales tour with his 2009 4Runner, branded speedo, and an old-timey washtub for parking lot demos.
Pickle Juice Bath Bombs "may" be an efficient way to get all the benefits of Pickle Juice's performance enhancing drink, by literally stewing in it. While findings from the limited double-blind study - which includes Boulton's cousin in Des Moines (Pickle Juice Bomb) and his former college roommate in Owensboro (placebo sugar bomb) - are not yet in, the theory is that it has something to do with osmosis.
"Honestly, this feels like a bit of a brand disconnect, but am relatively new here, so let's do this," cheered Hayley Schindler, resident Gen-Z bellwether and marketing manager.
Pick Juice Bath Bombs retail at $4.01 and will be available online April 1st. To heighten the bath bomb experience, Pick Juice recommends some exfoliating dayglow bath gloves, a black light, and Gregorian Chant Radio on Spotify.
About Pickle Juice
Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juice can provide a source of relief. For more information, visit https://picklepower.com/.
Disclaimer: This is an acknowledged spoof press release for April Fool's Day!
