Pivotree to Participate in Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference

TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference taking place virtually from April 4-7, 2022.
The company's presentation will be available for viewing on April 4 at 11:00 am ET. The presentation will be accessible through the Events and Presentations Section of the Investor Relations site at https://investor.pivotree.com/home/default.aspx or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham4/pvt/1900910. The webcast will be archived for replay.
The Company will host virtual one-on-ones with investors on April 6 and 7. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/spring2022invreg.
Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce designs, integrates and manages digital platforms in eCommerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree provides a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Pivotree Inc.
