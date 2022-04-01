Alcon Launches PRECISION1® for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in Canada

PRECISION1 ® for Astigmatism, born from water gradient technology, features the proven PRECISION BALANCE 8|4 ® lens design for a stable contact lens-wearing experience 1-3

PRECISION1® for Astigmatism is now widely available to all customers starting April 1, 2022

TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Alcon, the global leader in eye care, announced the launch of PRECISION1® for Astigmatism in Canada. The daily disposable, silicone hydrogel (SiHy) contact lenses are designed for astigmatic patients, continuing Alcon's mission to help people see brilliantly.

PRECISION1® for Astigmatism, born from the water gradient technology of DAILIES TOTAL1®, features the proven PRECISION BALANCE 8|4® lens design for a stable lens-wearing experience.1-3 Clinical studies show the toric lens settles in less than 60 seconds and 3º of ideal orientation for a 99 percent first fit success rate.2* Additionally, a single 6 o'clock scribe mark makes fitting exceptionally easy.2

"We're thrilled to introduce PRECISION1® for Astigmatism to the Canadian market," said Chris Van Dyk, Country Business Unit Head, Vision Care. "PRECISION1® is Alcon's fastest-growing daily disposable contact lens brand. Today, we are building on the momentum of PRECISION1® and providing patients living with astigmatism an option that is both easy to wear and easy to love. 4"

Astigmatism is a common vision problem due to an irregularly shaped cornea, causing images to blur or stretch. Studies show that over one-third of prospective contact lens wearers have been diagnosed with astigmatism, but only 10 percent of astigmatic patients actually wear toric contact lenses.5 Eye care professionals have the opportunity to reduce lens dropout by providing an improved wearing experience for contact lens wearers living with the challenges of astigmatism.

With SMARTSURFACE® Technology, PRECISION1® lenses have a permanent micro-thin, high-performance layer of moisture that steps up from 51 percent water at the core to greater than 80 percent water at the outer surface.6 These lenses support a stable tear film to deliver lasting performance.6

"When my patients choose daily disposable contact lenses, they're looking for something with end-of-day comfort, which is why I prefer to start my new patients with PRECISION1® lenses," said Dr. Christine Misener, O.D. at the Ancaster Eye Clinic.** "Now with PRECISION1® for Astigmatism, I can offer my astigmatic patients a stable, next-generation lens-wearing experience."

PRECISION1® for Astigmatism and PRECISION1® Sphere will be available nationally in Optometry practices, optical retailers and online. Eye care professionals, with or without fit sets, will have access to order trial and revenue lenses directly from Alcon or an Alcon-authorized distributor.

For more information, visit PRECISION1.ca.

^Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

*Based on lens movement, centration and rotation at initial fitting.

**Dr. Christina Misener is a paid consultant for Alcon.

Refer to product instructions for complete wear, care and safety information on PRECISION1® products.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 23,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.ca. You can also connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

