Blue Fin Group, an IntegriChain Company, Promotes Reena K. Patel to Partner

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Fin Group, a full-service management consulting firm to the pharmaceutical industry, today announced the promotion of Reena K. Patel to Partner. Reena joined Blue Fin Group in 2011 as Principal Consultant, and has advised pharmaceutical manufacturers extensively across the entire commercialization spectrum, primarily focusing on product commercialization launches and strategy development, market access, gross-to-net optimization, government pricing and public policy, and channel and patient services. In her new role, Reena will have direct client oversight and responsibility and will lead several corporate responsibilities.
"Reena is a go-to expert in government pricing, contracting, compliance and reimbursement both with our clients and within our firm," said William Roth, Blue Fin Group's General Manager and Managing Partner. "She has been instrumental helping interpret and analyze the impact of healthcare policy areas for our largest clients, and has finely honed her consulting and leadership skills. Most importantly, Reena has valued and effectively communicated our mission and core purpose to help our clients bring their science to market to ensure patients have affordable access to life saving products in a timely manner. Now with our recent acquisition by IntegriChain, her expertise is even more critical as our broader organization supports roughly 400 manufacturers across contracting, government pricing, gross-to-net and an array of products and services that optimize the patient journey."
Reena grew up in Dallas (Plano), Texas and currently resides in New York City. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Business from the Mayes College of Healthcare Business and Policy, University of Sciences in Philadelphia (USP).
Learn more about Reena K. Patel at https://youtu.be/DyBpRe3Lflc.
About Blue Fin Group, an IntegriChain Company
Blue Fin Group develops strategies to optimize patient access, commercialization, and gross-to-net to support life sciences manufacturers throughout the product life cycle. Blue Fin Group is a full-service management consulting firm delivering research, strategy, and implementation to help manufacturers align all the elements of marketing, market access, field sales, pharmacy and distribution, and patient services as a seamless commercial strategy that helps optimize patient outcomes. Blue Fin Group has served more than 300 manufacturers–primarily those commercializing their first asset or large global firms with products that span cell and gene therapies, orphan/rare, specialty, primary care, vaccines, biosimilars, and generics.
For additional information, visit https://consultbfg.com/ or follow on Twitter bluefingroup and LinkedIn.
For Media Inquiries: Contact Cynthia Keveney at ckeveney@consultbfg.com
SOURCE Blue Fin Group, an IntegriChain Company
