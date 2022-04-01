CENTENE TO HOLD 2022 ANNUAL MEETING FOLLOWING 2022 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

– Live Audio Webcast of Annual Meeting Available –
ST. LOUIS, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation CNC today announced that following the release of its 2022 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the Company will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)/10:00 a.m. (Central Time) in the auditorium at Centene's headquarters, 7700 Forsyth Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri. At the meeting, Centene is expected to make remarks regarding the Company's performance and future prospects. A live audio webcast of the meeting can be accessed via the Company's website at www.centene.com under the Investors section.
About Centene Corporation
Centene Corporation, a Fortune 25 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.
Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://investors.centene.com.
