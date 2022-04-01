IGM Financial Inc. to announce first quarter 2022 results on May 5, 2022

WINNIPEG, MB, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. IGM will announce its first quarter 2022 results after markets close on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

A live webcast of IGM Financial's first quarter 2022 results conference call will be available at www.igmfinancial.com/en/investor-relations/finreporting/quarterly on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 1:30pm CT/2:30pm ET.

James O'Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer, IGM Financial Inc., Barry McInerney, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mackenzie Investments, Damon Murchison, President and Chief Executive Officer, IG Wealth Management and Luke Gould, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, IGM Financial Inc., will participate in the call.

If you are unable to connect to the webcast, you can dial-in by phone at 1-800-319-4610 or

1-416-915-3239. We ask that you call in at least five minutes before the scheduled start time to ensure that you are connected on time. Your call will be connected on a listen-only basis.

Should you miss the conference call, a playback will be available by calling 1-855-669-9658 from May 6, 2022 at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET until June 6, 2022. Please use passcode 8687#. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on IGM Financial Inc.'s website.

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $268 billion in total assets under management and advisement at February 28, 2022. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com.

