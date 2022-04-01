Flood Wholesaler and Insurtech Startup Joe Flood Insurance Brokerage, Inc. Announces Full Launch and Coverholder Status

CARVER, Mass., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Joe Flood Insurance Brokerage, Inc. (JFIB) announce the full launch of their tech-based flood insurance wholesale brokerage. JFIB was founded by Joe "Flood" Rossi, Art McKinney, and Chris St. George to deliver state of the art flood insurance technology, as well as a consultative underwriting approach to agencies of all sizes.
JFIB also announces their status as a coverholder of Chubb European Group, with the unveiling of their own proprietary product on Chubb paper called Upstream. Upstream writes all lines of primary and excess flood business on A++ Chubb paper. "We built JFIB to be agent-centric," Joe noted. "Most of us at JFIB have either been an agent or owned an agency at some point in our careers. With the implementation of Risk Rating 2.0 and all the changes happening in the flood industry, we want to deliver our expertise and experience to agents to make their jobs simpler."
JFIB will be releasing an industry leading quote platform to their partner agents in mid-2022. This technology will provide quotes and rate comparisons from many carriers including the JFIB proprietary product Upstream. The technology will leverage industry data, and simplify the quoting, binding, and sales process. JFIB also provides additional flood insurance related services, such as risk scoring, property risk reports, Letter Of Map Amendment filing, and more. This combined with their multitude of flood insurance offerings, makes JFIB a holistic flood solution for agencies across the country.
Agencies are welcome to sign up to be appointed with JFIB and can do so by visiting joefloodinsurance.com/sign-up. JFIB currently has access to 23 carriers, and is placing business in 22 states, with plans to be in almost every state within the year.
To learn more about Joe Flood Insurance Brokerage, visit joefloodinsurance.com
Press Contact
Joe "Flood" Rossi
President/CEO
781.635.5152
joe@joefloodinsurance.com
SOURCE Joe Flood Insurance Brokerage
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.