Ziosoft to Feature ECVct and LAAO Advanced Visualization at American College of Cardiology Annual Convention

NEWARK, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziosoft, a pioneer and leader in 3D/4D advanced visualization, will feature its ECVct (Extracellular Volume Fraction with computed tomography) and LAAO (Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion) advanced visualization (AV) software at the annual American College of Cardiology (ACC) conference being held in Washington DC, April 2-4, 2022. Both capabilities are part of Ziosoft's extensive array of AV solutions for multiple applications and modalities on its flagship Ziostation2 platform.

"Recent studies have shown that the analysis of amyloidosis using ECVct and AV software can reliably detect dual AS-amyloid pathology in potential TAVR patients, " said Rajeev Taitriya, vice president of marketing and business development for Ziosoft. "With only an additional three minutes on top of the standard CT imaging evaluation and a small radiation burden, Ziosoft's AV software with measured ECVct not only detects the issue but also tracks the degree of infiltration. This could lead to more rapid and precise diagnoses of this disease."

More than one in five patients undergoing TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) have amyloidosis, which is a build up of amyloid protein in organs, interfering with their function. Amyloid is a disease of abnormal proteins that deposit in your organs and cause dysfunction. The heart is very commonly involved.

CT TAVR planning can evaluate ECV to indicate severity of amyloidosis. With Ziosoft's CT myocardial ECV application, CT TAVR planning can help analyze standard CCTA (Coronary CT Angiography) and dual energy studies for detection of amyloidosis in patients undergoing TAVR.

Ziosoft's LAAO software will also be showcased during ACC. Ninety percent of strokes in patients with atrial fibrillation are caused by clots in the left atrial appendage. Women are more likely than men to suffer an adverse event from the LAAO procedure. The choice of an appropriate occlusion device depends on the accurate measurement of the landing zone diameters, which can be enhanced by Ziosoft's LAAO analysis software.

"We believe that we can empower the patient care team with Ziosoft's advanced software, which offers automated cardiac and atrial appendage segmentation for sizing and planning of LAAO procedures," said Taitriya. "This powerful tool can provide much needed analytical and visualization solutions to help support decision making for healthcare providers."

In addition to ECVct and LAAO, Ziosoft will be demonstrating its unique PhyZiodynamics 3D/4D solution as well as CT lung resection software. The company also recently introduced Zioflex, a monthly subscription program designed to provide a risk free introduction of Ziosoft's many AV clinical applications.

"Zioflex enables a risk free entry into the utilization of highly advanced visualization and analytics contained within the Ziosoft platform," said Taitriya. "We look forward to sharing these extremely impactful tools with clinicians while easing financial constraints by providing a program designed to facilitate easy access to such solutions."

Ziosoft provides a comprehensive multi-modality, 3D/4D advanced processing and viewing solution for a wide variety of specialties. Its customizable platform provides automated workflow to maximize efficiency. It is also a scalable, enterprise platform for "anywhere" accessibility and, as a software-only solution, it is simplified to minimize cost of ownership. Ziosoft is part of the Los Angeles-based Nantworks a consortium of companies led by Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD, the past founder of Abraxis BioScience, current CEO of Nantworks, founder, executive chairman and chief science officer for ImmunityBio. He is also the owner of the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Tribune. For further information on Ziosoft, visit http://www.ziosoftinc.com.

