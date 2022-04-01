C5 Capital Appoints James W. Keyes as Executive Chairman

Transformational leader to help C5 make the future of space and advanced nuclear technologies possible today and expand the firm's U.S. presence

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C5 Capital Limited (C5) today announced James W. Keyes as Executive Chairman. Known internationally as a transformational leader in business and social change, Keyes has served as CEO of two Fortune 500 companies, launched many new organizations, and is a respected social entrepreneur. In his new role, he will establish a strong foothold for C5 in the U.S. public markets, drive investments in areas such as commercial aerospace and advanced nuclear technologies, and scale C5's assets under management.

"James' unrivaled expertise and experience align perfectly with our strategy of being an U.S. firm with a European presence, supporting our portfolio of cybersecurity companies with exits into public markets, nurturing innovative startups in areas such as 'new space and advanced nuclear,' and scaling our assets under management" said André Pienaar, Chief Executive and Founder, C5 Capital. "As a groundbreaking philanthropist and innovator, his outlook, philosophy, and values are aligned with ours. We are so fortunate to have him join us in this cornerstone leadership role."

Keyes was previously the former chief executive of two Fortune 500 companies, Blockbuster and 7-Eleven. At Blockbuster, he led the restructuring, which resulted in its successful sale to Dish Networks. And while the global President and CEO of 7-Eleven, he managed over 40,000 corporate, franchise, and licensed stores in 19 countries worldwide. Keyes, a well-known angel investor and aviator founded the Education is Freedom Foundation and has served on the Board of the American Red Cross in addition to other philanthropic efforts.

"When I met André and the team at C5 Capital, I saw a crystal-clear vision of how to make the future possible today," said Keyes. "By aligning government, business and scientific interests, we can accelerate opportunities in areas such as commercial space and advanced nuclear. This vision, combined with our shared values and knowledge that shareholder value and social good are not mutually exclusive, make me incredibly excited about charting the future at C5."

Admiral Mike Mullen, Operating Partner, C5 Capital said "We are delighted to welcome James as our Executive Chairman. His extensive leadership experience in the public markets is valuable to our portfolio companies across cybersecurity, space and advanced nuclear. With James on our leadership team, we will have greater capacity to engage pioneering founders and create valuable companies for the future."

About C5 Capital Limited

C5 Capital Limited (C5) is a specialist venture capital firm that invests in cybersecurity, space and energy security. C5's investment strategy is focused on building long-term relationships with innovative and resilient founders that share in its mission to build a secure future. C5 Capital is headquartered in Washington, DC with locations in London, Luxembourg and Vienna. For more information, visit: www.c5capital.com.

