StoneTree Invests in Power Test

DALLAS, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneTree Investment Partners, LLC ("StoneTree"), the Dallas-based investment firm, is excited to announce its recent investment in Power Test, LLC ("Power Test"), an industry leader in the design and manufacture of dynamometers for medium-to-heavy duty engines.

Based in Sussex, Wisconsin, Power Test designs, manufactures, and sells dynamometers, heavy equipment testing systems, and related data acquisition, software and control systems. The Company manufactures engine, chassis, and towing dynamometers and hydraulic test center controls and sells its test equipment to manufacturers, rebuild facilities, dealers, and distributors in the trucking, construction, mining, performance racing, electric vehicle, military, marine, oil and gas, power generation, and rail markets in more than 90 countries on six continents. Founded in 1976, Power Test has seen strong growth, both organically and from acquisitions, over the past two decades under the ownership and leadership of Alan Petelinsek.

"This investment by StoneTree will help us to drive further growth by combining Power Test's exceptional products and unsurpassed customer support with StoneTree's operational excellence," said Alan Petelinsek. "This is an exciting time for all Power Test employees and customers as we build upon the foundation of success we have created together with our new partner."

"Power Test is an ideal business for StoneTree - a strong, innovative management team who leads a growing industrial business with a leading position in niche markets," said Joel Stanwood, Partner at StoneTree. "We are pleased to partner with Alan and the Power Test team and look forward to supporting the Company's continued growth."

Partner Chris Dupré, and Vice President Sean Caetano worked alongside Mr. Stanwood on the transaction. Power Test was advised on the transaction by TKO Miller, a Milwaukee-based middle market investment banking firm, while McGuireWoods served as legal advisor to StoneTree.

StoneTree Investment Partners is an industrials-focused private investment firm founded in 2021 by experienced operators, engineers and investors. StoneTree selectively invests in established niche manufacturing and industrial companies where its professionals can serve alongside employees to elevate the company, collaboratively working to develop a clear plan -- the Business Transformation Agenda – that the firm supports directly by developing and investing resources and expertise. Transforming Industrials. Investing in People.TM

SOURCE StoneTree investment Partners LLC