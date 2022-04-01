Divi Resorts' New, Upper-Tier Oceans at Divi Little Bay on St. Maarten Offering 30% Discount

Travelers can book now to experience the new Oceans at Divi Little Bay on St. Maarten!

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Divi Resorts is celebrating the success of the newest addition to its upper-tier Oceans brand on St. Maarten with 30% off 2022 vacations at Oceans at Divi Little Bay. From now until June 1, 2022, introductory rates are as low as $249 per night (room only) and $250 per person, per night (all-inclusive) for travel throughout 2022.

"The launch of our new Oceans brand on St. Maarten has been a huge success," said Marco Galaverna, President & COO of Divi Resorts. "This exclusive offering is the epitome of Caribbean charm and ambiance with special perks and added amenities. Guests are loving Oceans' incredible views, modern décor and furnishings, and elevated experience."

Situated on a private peninsula surrounded by turquoise waters, Oceans at Divi Little Bay's exclusive new 98-room Caribbean oasis is located within Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, nestled right next to the resort's expansive pureocean pool and swim-up bar.

Oceans at Divi Little Bay offers three types of accommodations with incredible pool and ocean views, and upgraded touches such as fresh robes, comfy slippers, spa amenities, espresso machine, gourmet coffee pods, VIP check-in and checkout, and more.

Guests can choose from an Oceans King or Oceans Double guest room, or a spacious Oceans One-Bedroom Suite. The Oceans King guest rooms offer a king-size bed, and the Oceans Double guest rooms offer two queen-size beds. Both room types come with one bathroom and a balcony or patio.

Oceans at Divi Little Bay also offers a great family option of an Oceans King and Oceans Double with a connecting door, which gives adults more privacy at night, while keeping the kids close by. Travelers can book this combination by calling Divi Resorts' reservation center.

For even more space, the Oceans One-Bedroom Suite offers a private bedroom with a king-size bed, a fully-equipped kitchen, a dining area, a living room with a queen sleeper sofa, one bathroom with two showers, and an ocean-view balcony or patio.

For more information on accommodations, amenities, and activities at Oceans at Divi Little Bay, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/oceans-little-bay.htm.

Travelers who book now through June 1, 2022 will receive 30% off stays at Oceans at Divi Little Bay for all 2022 travel. To check availability, travelers can visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials or use promo code 30OFF. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

Divi Resorts backs its bookings with a pay over time program, a best price guarantee, and optional trip insurance. When it comes to resort safety, the resort has implemented Divi's CLEAN CHECK program with strict health and cleanliness protocols to safeguard and protect guests. Each resort is also adhering to all local government directives. For more information on the CLEAN CHECK program, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/clean-check.htm.

About Divi Resorts: The Caribbean vacation experts for over 50 years, Divi Resorts features a collection of seven premium resorts spanning the five stunning islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, a Divi Devotion Discount, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

Pay Over Time Program: For the pay over time program, all rates and any applicable fees are subject to the provider of the services.

