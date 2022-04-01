High Bandwidth Memory Market is projected to reach US$ 1,197 Million by 2027|CAGR: 31.3%: Astute Analytica

NEW DELHI, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the study undertaken by Astute Analytica the global high bandwidth memory market was valued at US$ 233.4 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach US$ 1,197 Million by 2027. The market is expected to register a growth at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) is a new type of memory chip with low power consumption and ultra-wide communication lanes. It uses vertically stacked memory chips interconnected by microscopic wires called "through-silicon vias," or TSVs. It takes lower power consumption and provides substantially more bandwidth as compared to the GDDR memory which is used in graphic cards for gaming. The growing adoption of 5G infrastructure, AI and internet edge for next generation networking will significantly drive the demand for high bandwidth memory.

Factors such as rising need for better speed and greater bandwidth among industries and increasing proliferation of cloud-based solutions drives the growth in the global high bandwidth memory market. End-users such as consumer electronics, automotive, commercial sector are driving the need for greater interconnection in order to gain new efficiencies by scaling the digital capabilities of their IT infrastructure and reducing costs. Additionally, the need for higher speed and bandwidth is observed in telecom industry. Also, there is a significant demand for high bandwidth in the oil & gas industry as the sector is known to be a heavy user of secure, reliable and resilient network for providing seamless communication. Furthermore, the adaption of the cloud-based solution has been growing rapidly in businesses and more computing needs are driven by the advent of IoT and Big Data. The cloud-based solution often connects and allows improved storage between the process, things and people. However, complication associated with error solving process is a restraining factor which inhibits the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Central Processing Unit is expected to project the highest share in the Global High Bandwidth Memory Market

Based on product, the high bandwidth memory market is segmented into central processing unit, field-programmable gate array, graphics processing unit, application-specific integrated circuit and others. The central processing unit segment is estimated to project the highest market share during forecast period owing to its conventionally high usage, as it enhances the vertical stacking and fast information. Moreover, application-specific integrated circuit segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to recent innovations in the segment by various market players and its tremendous growth demand for development purposes.

Networking and Client Space segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the high bandwidth memory market is segmented into high-performance computing (HPC), networking and client space, data centers and others. The data center dominated the market share in 20201 due to the growing number of data center across the world coupled with increasing demand for fast delivery of information (bandwidth) are the factors that drive the growth of the segment. Whereas, networking and client space segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America held the major share in terms of revenue, in the Global High Bandwidth Memory Market in 2021

North America high bandwidth memory market dominated the global marketplace in 2021 owing to revolution of 5G networking technology due to the evolving rolling out of smart solutions like AI, machine learning, internet edge and the continual growth of high bandwidth memory across North America. Moreover, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period owing to the growing investments for better infrastructure as well as demand for high-speed information and other low latency application efficiently.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is a semiconductor company that primarily offering x86 microprocessors, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs) and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, services and technology for game consoles. The company designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. In addition, the company also provides chips for popular game consoles including the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox.

The company is focusing on product launches with the high bandwidth memory. The new GPU product line with up to 64GB of GDDR6 memory with up to 512 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive professional applications and workloads.

Micron Technology Inc. deals in innovative memory and storage solutions. The company is selling its products through various brands including Micron, Crucial and Ballistix. The company is offering its products and solutions such as memory and storage solutions including artificial intelligence, machine learning and autonomous vehicles for diverse applications such as cloud, data center, networking and mobile. The company is focusing on expansion of technology. Moreover, in terms of business revenue segmentation, CNBU dominates the marketplace.

Intel Corporation is a manufacturing company that offers platform, solutions and products which incorporate various components and technologies, including chipsets and microprocessors. It has dominated the PC chip market processors such as Intel Core processor family and the Intel Atom, Celeron, Intel Xeon and Itanium trademarks make up its CPU brands. The company is offering various products including central processing units, microprocessors, integrated graphics processing units, systems-on-chip, motherboard chipsets, flash memory and vehicle automation sensors among others. The company's strategy enables to play a larger role in its customers' success by delivering a predictable cadence of leadership products.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc., is a computer software company that offers Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software, hardware, Custom IC and RF, PCB Design, System Analysis, services and many more for various applications including automotive, industrial, health, aerospace and defense, photonics, armed solutions, machine learning and 5G infrastructure among others. Moreover, the company is indulged in creating strong customer base with huge distribution channel. Additionally, it is focused in introducing smart technologies which enhance the network stability and services across the world.

Global High Bandwidth Memory Market is highly competitive in order to increase their presence in the marketplace. Some of the key players operating in the global high bandwidth memory market include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., SK Hynix Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Rambus Inc., Xilinx, Inc., Open-Silicon, Inc., NEC Corporation, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. among others.

Global High Bandwidth Memory Market is segmented based on product, application and region. The industry trends in the global high bandwidth memory market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace. Following are the different segments of the Global High Bandwidth Memory Market:

