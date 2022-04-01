ALTEN Technology USA and Syncroness Merge to Strengthen US Engineering Service Offerings

Merger brings decades of engineering and IT consulting experience together under one roof
TROY, Mich., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTEN Technology USA Inc. and Syncroness Inc. have merged under the name ALTEN Technology USA Inc. This merger combines decades of project-based engineering and IT consulting experience so clients can benefit from a wider array of service offerings on a larger scale across the U.S. and around the world.
Both ALTEN Technology USA and Syncroness have provided engineering consulting, product development and IT consulting services to clients for more than 20 years. Going forward, ALTEN Technology USA will support the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, rail, medtech, energy and environment, life science and robotics and unmanned systems industries.
According to Brian Wyatt, COO of ALTEN Technology USA, "Combining Syncroness' 20-plus years of specialized product development experience with ALTEN's scale and global footprint will enable us to provide our clients with even more value while cultivating deeper relationships, which is what our business is all about."
Mike Walraven, CEO of Syncroness, agrees: "This merger will allow us to better serve our clients by working on bigger and more complex projects while retaining our commitment to providing our clients with high-quality work and world-class talent."
ALTEN Technology USA will remain a wholly owned subsidiary of the ALTEN Group, a French multinational engineering and IT consulting company founded in 1988. The ALTEN Group operates in 30 countries across Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East and has more than 40,000 employees worldwide. Syncroness was acquired by the ALTEN Group in 2017 but operated independently until this merger.
For more information about ALTEN Technology USA, please visit www.altenusa.com.
About ALTEN Technology USA: ALTEN Technology USA is an engineering consulting company that provides innovative solutions for engineering, IT and product development projects across the product life cycle. For decades, ALTEN Technology USA has been helping clients develop products that are changing the world, whether by shaping the future of space exploration, saving lives with medical devices that set new standards of care or creating the fully autonomous electric taxi of tomorrow. The company provides support across industries including aerospace, defense, medtech and life sciences, unmanned systems and robotics, automotive OEM and Tier 1 suppliers, commercial vehicles, electric vehicles, energy and environment, rail and more.
SOURCE ALTEN Technology USA
