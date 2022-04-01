Electric Scooter Company GOTRAX announces a New Luxury Class of E-scooter with a Million Dollar Price tag

GOTRAX is announcing their long awaited performance series of electric scooters!

DALLAS, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new GMAX PRO XL ULTIMATE DELUXE V7 EDITION - is set to launch this summer, targeting the American billionaire class with a cool $1,000,001 price tag (Pre-Order discount of $1,000,000).

Due to our detailed market research we were able to discover there are almost no billionaires using rental scooters. GOTRAX is sure to capture the high-high-high end electric scooter market with features like a diamond encrusted console, and a telescoping caviar tray.

Marketing director Jeff Lawrence is quoted, "We used our entire year's marketing budget to create a product video. It reminded me of some simple advice given to me as a young man, 'It's easier to carry all your eggs in one basket.'"

The Scooter is set to be released April 2nd - prior to the much more attainable new GTX series releasing in July.

The GTX Series will feature longer ranges, higher max speed (up to 31mph), completely new body design that includes dual suspension and new amazing color combinations and features. Stay tuned to GOTRAX socials and email for more updates about the GTX Series coming this July.

GOTRAX™ is one of the largest manufacturer of e-rideables who specialize in solutions for daily commuting and transportation. GOTRAX was started in 2017 and is based in Dallas, TX. GOTRAX - Motion that inspires!

