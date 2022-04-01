CareRx Announces Appointment of Maria Perrella to Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - CareRx Corporation ("CareRx" or the "Company") CRRX, Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities, announced today that Maria Perrella, CPA, has been appointed as an independent member of the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Perrella will also assume the role of Audit Committee Chair.
Ms. Perrella is an accomplished business leader with more than 30 years of experience in finance, accounting and business strategy with both private and publicly traded companies. Most recently, she was Chief Financial Officer at MDA Ltd., and prior thereto served as Chief Financial Officer with ATS Automation Systems Inc. ("ATS") ATA, a publicly traded company with a market capitalization of more than $2 billion and more than 50 offices and 4,500 employees across North America, Europe, and Asia. Prior to ATS, Ms. Perrella held a number of increasingly senior finance and accounting positions with L-3 Communications Canada (formerly Spar Aerospace Ltd.), culminating in her role as Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Perrella currently serves as a non-executive Board Member and Audit Committee Chair for Argo Blockchain PLC (ARBARBK. She holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business (York University) and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.
"We are pleased to welcome Maria Perrella as a new independent director," said Kevin Dalton, Chairman of CareRx. "Ms. Perrella has a proven track record of business leadership and success at high growth publicly traded companies. Her depth and breadth of experience make her a valuable addition to the CareRx Board and we look forward to her contribution."
Christiane Bergevin has also informed the Board of Directors that she will be retiring from the Board at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders, which is expected to be held in June 2022, and will therefore not be standing for re-election. In order to help manage the transition process, Ms. Bergevin will step aside from her role as Audit Committee Chair, but will remain a member of the Audit Committee.
"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Christiane for all of her contributions to CareRx," added Mr. Dalton. "She has been a valuable member of the Board, and we wish her success in her future endeavors."
About CareRx Corporation
CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living communities. We serve over 96,000 residents in over 1,600 seniors and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimes. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.
