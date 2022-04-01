BISON low-carbon ventures announces its successful application for carbon storage tenure on its meadowbrook storage hub project

CALGARY, AB, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Bison Low-Carbon Ventures Inc. ("BLCV") today announced that it has been notified by Alberta Energy of the success of its application for carbon storage tenure on its Meadowbrook Storage Hub project in Sturgeon County. As soon as practicable, BLVC expects to enter into an Evaluation Permit agreement that will allow it to conduct site specific evaluation activity and commence detailed consultation. If successful, the Evaluation Permit activities will support a commercial Sequestration Lease application within 12-24 months.
The Meadowbrook Storage Hub project is being designed to provide safe, cost effective, permanent CO2 sequestration, on a multi-client basis, to existing and new Alberta industries seeking to reduce their emissions, through adoption of CCUS.
The Meadowbrook Storage Hub project partners are BLCV, Enerflex Ltd., PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. and IRC Enterprises Inc.
BLCV is an Alberta-based private company established in 2020 to develop and operate state of the art storage facilities in western Canada and selectively promote natural gas participation along the accelerating energy transition.
SOURCE Bison Low-Carbon Ventures Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.