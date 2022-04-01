/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to make a funding announcement/

MONTRÉAL, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, for a funding announcement to prevent gun violence and to strengthen local efforts to counter criminal behaviour.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino will take questions from the media.

Date

Friday, April 1, 2022

Time

9:00 a.m. EDT

Location

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce YMCA

4335 Hampton Avenue

Montréal, Québec

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

Media who wish to participate by phone can dial-in by using the numbers below. Media are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes before the start of the news conference. Teleconference participants will be able to ask questions.

Participant dial-in numbers: 1-866-206-0153 / 613-954-9003

Access Code: 8863803#

Media and guests are asked to respect local physical distancing guidelines. Participants will be required to share their name and phone number for possible contact tracing. Wearing masks is required, especially when not able to maintain physical distance.

Public health protocols are in effect: please stay home if you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed here: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Québec | Gouvernement du Québec (quebec.ca) , practice good hand washing and other hygiene steps, as well as physical distancing.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada