CAYIN Robustie Digital Signage Solutions Enhance Guest Experience Journey for Four Points by Sheraton

Hola Media Sdn Bhd supports Four Points by Sheraton as the total solution provider with CAYIN Technology. CAYIN Technology's CMS-SE, CMS-PRO, and SMP-2300 have been incorporated in the Four Points by Sheraton, a modern hotel part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary 30 hotel portfolio. Four Points by Sheraton, located in the heart of Desaru town, Malaysia, is a 311-room hotel that offers a tranquil retreat to travellers visiting Desaru for business or leisure. While the hotel's approachable design caters to the needs of the modern-day traveller, Four Points by Sheraton aimed to create a further enhanced experience for their guests with the aid of CAYIN technology.
DESARU, Malaysia, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CAYIN Technology's CMS-SE, CMS-PRO, and SMP-2300 have been incorporated in the Four Points by Sheraton, a modern hotel part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary 30 hotel portfolio. Four Points by Sheraton, located in the heart of Desaru town, Malaysia, is a 311-room hotel that offers a tranquil retreat to travellers visiting Desaru for business or leisure. While the hotel's approachable design caters to the needs of the modern-day traveller, Four Points by Sheraton aimed to create a further enhanced experience for their guests with the aid of CAYIN technology.
For the new hotel opening in 2021, Four Points by Sheraton aimed to achieve the following objectives:
To elevate the guest experience with compelling visualization
To provide guests access to relevant information
To create brand consistency
CAYIN digital signage was chosen as the ideal solution and was installed safely despite the pandemic. A total of one CMS-SE, one CMS-PRO, and ten SMP-2300 have been installed around high traffic flow areas such as function venue entrances and common areas like the hotel lobby.
The digital signage in the hotel lobby and common areas includes welcome texts, promotional slides with the latest offers, and corporate videos that serve to enhance brand awareness. The digital signage installed at function venue entrances showcases event information to keep hotel guests in the know. In addition, the digital signage's calendar-based scheduling features allow the hotel management team to broadcast accurate real-time content. The management team can even monitor and control players, logs, and detailed information remotely through the CMS-PRO server.
The digital signage implementation successfully elevates the overall guest experience with compelling visualization. The central managed digital signage platform also streamlines services and boosts bottom lines for the business. Four Points by Sheraton has commended CAYIN's digital signage solution for its intuitive management system, making cross-departmental collaboration in the hotel possible and efficient.
For more information, please go to: Four Points by Sheraton
Media Contact
Meg Kwong, CAYIN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., +886-2-2595 1005, sales@cayintech.com
SOURCE CAYIN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.