Prestonwood Christian Academy North to Receive New Modular 'Learning Cottage' Building from Ramtech Building Systems

MANSFIELD, Texas, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Design-Build modular construction company Ramtech Building Systems has announced that Prestonwood Christian Academy North of Prosper, Texas will be receiving an eight-classroom building that the company currently has in production at the company's Mansfield, Texas manufacturing facility. The 9,856 square foot relocatable modular building, referred to as the 'Learning Cottage' by the school's administration, will add additional facility space to accommodate the school's burgeoning middle school student enrollment.

The traditional modular building's floor plan includes eight student classrooms, a multi-use commons area, boy's and girls' restrooms, and administrative space for two offices and a conference room. The interior of the building will be finished-out with vinyl covered gypsum on the walls, a combination of carpet and vinyl composition tile for the flooring, and a lay-in the acoustical tile ceiling. The exterior of the building will utilize a parapet wall design finished with HardiePanel fiber cement vertical siding to blend in with the existing adjacent structures. Heating and cooling of the building will be accommodated with Bard exterior wall-mounted air conditioner units. Ramtech's scope of work includes the design, manufacture, and installation of the eleven modules, providing for the utility point of connections, the interior finish-out, and furnishing the steps, ramps, and decks. The project will be completed this summer prior to the start of the 2022-23 academic school year.

As the country's fastest-growing private school, Prestonwood Christian Academy North is part of the Prestonwood Christian Academy System of Schools which all grew out of the original campus at Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano, Texas. PCA North currently serves students from PK-3 through the 11th grade, with the first senior class beginning in the next school year. The school system also includes the PCA Hybrid program which offers a combination of on-campus and off-campus learning, PCA Online for virtual courses, and two affiliate schools; St. Timothy Christian Academy which serves students with learning differences, and The King's Academy in the South Dallas community.

About Ramtech Building Systems and Modular Construction

Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction for commercial companies, educational institutions, government agencies, and healthcare providers throughout the Southern United States. As a vertically integrated design-build construction company, Ramtech provides full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech can offer facilities built using permanent modular construction on both a pier and beam or concrete slab foundation. Both options combine the best of off-site manufacturing and on-site construction techniques to produce a building faster and with less cost, but identical in the look, functionality, and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. By emphasizing a value engineering approach, Ramtech has successfully completed over 4,500 diverse projects of all sizes. For more information, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.

