Opti9 Technologies LLC Announces Launch of Hybrid IT Management Tool, OptiXdashboard

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opti9 Technologies LLC (Opti9) of Garden City, NY and Omaha, NE, announces the launch of its hybrid cloud management tool, OptiXdashboard. This single pane of glass platform provides unparalleled insights and orchestration tools for public, private, and hybrid infrastructure including the integration of Opti9's enhanced CloudOps Managed Services offering for Amazon Web Services (AWS).
"We've enhanced our dashboard to address the unique needs of managing complex workloads across multiple clouds, services, and platforms. It provides a single interface to define and manage resources, alerts, reporting, service-level-agreements (SLAs), security, and networking across the hybrid cloud landscape. This ensures all systems are delivered and secured in the same manner, all backed by Opti9's managed service offerings. This is the true realization of the hybrid vision behind the formation of Opti9 earlier this year," said Sagi Brody, CTO of Opti9.
The most notable addition to the dashboard is the inclusion of CloudOps, Opti9's fully managed AWS service. The dashboard now provides full integration for CloudOp's managed security, compliance, networking, FinOps, best practices, asset management, and customizable alarms as they relate to AWS. Additionally, customers can utilize the dashboard's existing management, orchestration, and resilience capabilities. CloudOps is also integrated into the existing granular role-based-access-control, authentication, service help desk, and notification routing for the entire hybrid ecosystem. This includes AWS, private clouds, networking, backups, and disaster recovery services, allowing network and security standards to remain consistent across the entire hybrid cloud domain.
The OptiXdashboard allows organizations to customize and control the value they receive from a managed service offering. This includes the ability to dictate which alarms and events are impactful to their business and should be immediately routed to Opti9's Network Operations Center (NOC), as opposed to those which should be sent to their own business units for further investigation. Additionally, businesses can define per-service and per-cloud recovery point objective (RPO) SLAs, technical contacts, and escalations. The dashboard also provides real-time and historical aggregated hybrid cloud usage data, along with service-specific details.
About Opti9
Opti9 is a hybrid cloud solutions provider with offices in Garden City, NY, Omaha, NE, Overland Park, KS, and St. Louis, MO, and data centers in North America, Europe and the APAC region. The company is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and Veeam Platinum VCSP, along with several other key partnerships and certifications. Opti9 specializes in managed cloud services, application development and modernization, backup and disaster recovery, security, and compliance. With its business-first focus, Opti9 blends experience with innovation and new solutions to deliver on its "Right Workload, Right Cloud, Right Time" approach.
To learn more about Opti9, visit opti9tech.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.
SOURCE Opti9
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.