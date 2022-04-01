Shulman Rogers, full-service law firm in Metro Washington, DC celebrates 50 years of success

POTOMAC, Md., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shulman Rogers, a full-service law firm located in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, is proudly celebrating its 50th anniversary. Founded by Larry Shulman in 1972, with Don Rogers joining a year later, the Firm has grown to nearly 175 employees and continues to deliver outstanding results for national, regional and local clients.
"Over the past 50 years, we have been committed to helping businesses and individuals achieve their goals," said Sam Spiritos, who has served as Managing Shareholder of the Firm since 2013. "We make connections with other professional service providers and leaders in business and government, and continually seek opportunities to do more for our clients than just legal work. We are eagerly focused on the next 50 years, confident we will remain an attractive alternative to DC Big Law Firms by delivering value-based solutions to our clients."
Shulman Rogers has grown strategically over the years by adding talented and visionary attorneys and staff to its ranks and creating niche practice areas in response to clients' changing needs. The Firm's 80+ lawyers, many with AmLaw 100 experience, have been recognized for their legal excellence by organizations such as Chambers & Partners, Legal Week, Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Super Lawyers, Martindale-Hubbell, AVVO, The Daily Record, Washingtonian, Bethesda Magazine and more.
Since its inception, Shulman Rogers has made community involvement a priority. As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, the Firm will be dedicating additional resources and volunteer hours to several community organizations committed to promoting equity and inclusion, advancing causes to support children and ending homelessness.
About Shulman Rogers
Shulman Rogers is one of the largest, most respected law firms in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. The firm has a full-service practice serving national, regional and local clients in corporate law, real estate, litigation, estate planning and family law. Additional information on Shulman Rogers' award-winning attorneys is available at ShulmanRogers.com.
SOURCE Shulman Rogers
