FOOT LOCKER, INC. TO PRESENT AT THE J.P. MORGAN 8TH ANNUAL RETAIL ROUND UP CONFERENCE

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. FL, the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today announced that Richard Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Page, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 8th Annual Retail Round Up Conference on Thursday, April 7th at 2:00 p.m. ET.
A link to the live audio fireside chat will be available on www.footlocker-inc.com, and a replay will be available on the website for 30 days following the event.
Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 2,900 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit www.footlocker-inc.com.
Investor Contact:
Robert Higginbotham
Vice President, Investor Relations
Foot Locker, Inc.
robert.higginbotham@footlocker.com
(212) 720-4600
Media Contact:
Matthew Di Taranto
Director, Corporate Communications
Foot Locker, Inc.
matthew.ditaranto@footlocker.com
(718) 970-1260
SOURCE Foot Locker IR
