Register Now for "FIFRA Hot Topics," a Complimentary Webinar Covering Key OPP Priorities

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Register now to join Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) for "FIFRA Hot Topics," a complimentary webinar covering key Office of Pesticide Programs (OPP) priorities and what companies should know to avoid market delays.
Speakers include:
- Lisa M. Campbell, Partner, B&C, moderator
- Edward Messina, Director, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) OPP
- James V. Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant, B&C
Program:
With year one of the Biden Administration's term in the history books, we have a clearer sense of how EPA is proceeding on all fronts. EPA OPP is focusing on long-standing challenges, especially a renewed effort to meet Endangered Species Act (ESA) consultation requirements and determining how best to meet core pesticide registration review obligations in 2022. These program priorities must reflect special considerations for environmental justice and climate change, advance critical science and policy issues, develop a fifth Pesticide Registration Improvement Act (PRIA) implementation framework, and display a renewed commitment to working collaboratively with state partners and other stakeholders to implement the program.
Topics Covered:
- OPP and Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) Issues and Priorities
- Climate Change and Environmental Justice
- Trade and Import Issues
- Recent Developments in EPA Efforts to Better Coordinate FIFRA Efforts and ESA Requirements
- Reauthorization of PRIA
- Additional Review of Chlorpyrifos and Dicamba
- Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in Pesticide Containers
Media Contact
Heidi Lewis, Bergeson & Campbell, P.C., 202-557-3812, hlewis@lawbc.com
SOURCE Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
