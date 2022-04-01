MOTION INTELLIGENCE SPEAKS OUT DURING DISTRACTED DRIVING AWARENESS MONTH

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion Intelligence, in recognition of Distracted Driving Awareness Month starting today, is strengthening its mission to raise awareness of distracted driving. We are proud of the work being done by several organizations, including EndDD, the National Highway Safety Council, Together for Safer Roads, the National Safety Council, and others working to raise awareness of the severity of this issue and the ways it can be prevented.
The rate of traffic accidents, injuries, and even fatalities attributed to smartphone distractions continues to rise. As shared by EndDD, "A pedestrian is killed every two hours and injured every 7 minutes somewhere in the U.S. due to distracted driving."
At Motion Intelligence, we recognize the root cause of distracted driving caused by mobile devices is technology addiction. The dopamine rush we feel when we hear a "ping" on our devices prevents us from willfully putting our phones down while behind the wheel. That's why our company is committed to developing technology that supports fleet drivers — those on the road day-in and day-out — in adopting safer driving behaviors with our Evvy App distraction-prevention software.
"The responsibility for distracted driving is a burden we all share to improve the safety of our roads for everyone," says Sue Spradley, Motion Intelligence CEO. "We believe we can use technology to make technology distractions preventable, solving the problem before it occurs."
Motion Intelligence is bringing the message about the importance of investing in technology to help drivers have safer relationships with their smartphones and other mobile devices to events throughout Distracted Driving Awareness Month. You can learn more about fleet safety and our unique solution at the upcoming Idelic Fleet Safety & Operations Conference on April 4-6, where James Curnel will be presenting on ways to effectively manage and reduce distracted driving incidents, and the National Private Truck Council Conference April 9-11.
About Motion Intelligence
Motion Intelligence, Inc., provides software solutions for distracted driving prevention. Motion Intelligence's flagship products, the Evvy App and the MotionIQ Evvy Manager Dashboard, were designed to be affordable, effective solutions for fleets of all sizes. Learn more: www.motionintelligence.com.
Contact:
Laura Johnston
ljohnston@motionintelligence.com
SOURCE Motion Intelligence
