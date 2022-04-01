Singapore Paint Company Develops World's First Multi-Coloured "Unicorn" Paint

- Unicorn coloured paint transformers within minutes after application
- It took 18 years of R&D to develop the unique paint technology
- Only 42 liters of the paint has been produced
SINGAPORE, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Who says unicorns are not real? The unicorn paint doesn't exist... until now! A Singapore based paint company has developed the world's first "Unicorn" coloured paint. The unique, water-based, zero VOC paint is applied with either a brush or roller, but within five minutes of application it turns into a rainbow of colours on your wall.
The company, Alora Paints, was formed in 2020 as a direct to consumer and applicator paint venture with the aim to simplify the shopping experience for paints. The company's paints are environmentally responsible, with zero VOC, zero lead and easy water clean up. Alora also has a number of innovative offerings, including removable paint swatch-stickers, ability to add features like antibacterial and antifungal with one click.
"We have been working on creating a unicorn color for 18 years, testing it in kindergartens, day-care centers and kids' bedrooms. One request we could not achieve –which many six year-olds were requesting– is to make it smell like unicorn poop. Alas, all our paints are also low odour", said Adrian Kok, the company's CEO.
We asked Adrian how they have spent 18 years developing the unique colour, when they have been around for only two years, but his office replied "Adrian is not available on April 1".
The company has produced 42 liters of the unique paint, which can be purchased on the brand's website.
About Alora Paints
A carbon-neutral paint company born in Singapore, Alora Coatings Pte. Ltd. offers an incredibly simple way to shop for paints and supplies online. From eco-friendly, premium paints to reusable swatch stickers and DIY painting kits, Alora empowers digital natives to shop directly from their mobile devices — anytime, anywhere.
For more information, please visit Alora's website at www.alorapaints.com.
Follow Alora on Instagram @alorapaints and Facebook @Alora Paints SG.
Disclaimer: Alora Paints' Unicorn Paint is an April Fools' Day joke as part of a consumer promotion.
SOURCE Alora Coatings Pte. Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
