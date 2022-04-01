Global Smart Machines Markets for Enterprise, Industrial Automation, and IIoT Report 2022: Neurocomputing Solutions for Smart Machines will Reach Almost $2.3 Billion Globally by 2027

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Machines in Enterprise, Industrial Automation, and IIoT by Technology, Product, Solution, and Industry Verticals 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the smart machine market ecosystem including technology building blocks, leading company strategies, products, and services. The report evaluates various smart machine solutions, products, and services including autonomous robots, expert systems, intelligent assistants, neurocomputers, and wearable devices.

This report also evaluates the hardware, embedded software, and related services for smart machines. The report also assesses the market for smart machines in many industry verticals including aerospace and defense, automotive, banking, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial automation, cybersecurity, transportation, and logistics with forecasts from 2022 through 2027.

Smart machines collectively represent intelligent devices, machinery, equipment, and embedded automation software that perform repetitive tasks and solve complex problems autonomously. Along with AI, IoT connectivity, and M2M communications, smart machines are a key component of smart systems, which include many emerging technologies such as smart dust, neurocomputing, and advanced robotics.

Smart machines will also benefit significantly from advancements in the convergence of AI and IoT, also known as the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT). The drivers for enterprise and industrial adoption of smart machines include improvements in the smart workplace, smart data discovery, cognitive automation, and more.

Currently conceived smart machine products include autonomous robots (such as service robots), self-driving vehicles, expert systems (such as medical decision support systems), medical robots, intelligent assistants (such as automated online assistants), virtual private assistants (Siri, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, etc.), embedded software systems (such as machine monitoring and control systems), neurocomputers (such as purpose-built intelligent machines), and smart wearable devices.

Select Research Findings

The global smart machine market will reach $32.5 billion by 2027

Asia-Pacific will lead the smart machines market by $12.7 billion by 2027

Cognitive technologies in North America market will reach $1.89 billion by 2027

Autonomous robots will reach $10.2 billion globally by 2026, growing a CAGR of 17.9%

Neurocomputing solutions for smart machines will reach almost $2.3 billion globally by 2027

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Smart Machines in Perspective

2.2 Smart Machine Drivers

2.3 Smart Machine Market Development

2.4 Smart Machine Industry Dynamics

3 Smart Machine Ecosystem

3.1 Cognitive Computing and Artificial Intelligence3.2 Sensor Networks and Smart Dust3.3 Application Specific Algorithm and Machine Learning3.4 Purpose Built Smart Machines and Neurocomputer3.5 Intelligent Automation and Robotic Process Automation3.6 Industrial Automation System3.7 Workplace Automation Systems3.8 IoT and Smart Systems3.9 5G, MEC, and Cloud Computing

4 Smart Machine Use Cases

4.1 Artificial Intelligence is Transforming ERP Solutions

4.2 Enabling IT Personnel to Focus on Strategic Tasks

4.3 Automation of a Manual Sub-Assembly Process in a Car Manufacturing Plant

4.4 Robotic Process Automation

4.5 Automation in the Workplace

5 Smart Machine Market Drivers and Challenges

5.1 Drivers5.2 Challenges

6 Smart Machine Market Analysis and Forecasts

6.1 Global Market Forecast 2022 - 2027

6.1.1 Total Smart Machine Market

6.1.2 Smart Machine Product Market

6.1.3 Smart Machine Technology Market

6.1.4 Smart Machine Market Segment

6.2 Regional Market Forecast 2022 - 2027

6.2.1 Smart Machine Regional Market

6.2.2 APAC Smart Machine Market

6.2.3 North America Smart Machine Market

6.2.4 Europe Smart Machine Market

6.2.5 ME&A Smart Machine Market

6.2.6 Latin America Smart Machine Market

7 Company Analysis

ABB Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Axis Communications AB

BAE Systems

Baidu Inc.

Cisco Systems

Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

Google Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

KUKA AG

LG Electronics

Microsoft Corporation

Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

Narrative Science Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Rethink Robotics

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SparkCognition Inc.

