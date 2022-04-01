Invitation to Autoliv's Q1, 2022 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the first quarter 2022 on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 12:00 Central European Time (CEST).
The report will be available at www.autoliv.com
In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.
Time:
14:00-15:00 CEST
Main Speaker:
Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
Attend the webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iacpi4x4
Attend by phone:
To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:
- United Kingdom Intl.:
+44 3333000804
- United States of America:
+1 6319131422
- Sweden:
+46 856642651
Confirmation Code:
74421418#
Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until May 27, 2022.
Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts.
For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com.
Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email contact: anders.trapp@autoliv.com
Phone number: +46 (0)8 587 206 71
