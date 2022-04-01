/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY: Infrastructure Announcement in Iqaluit/

IQALUIT, NU, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important virtual infrastructure event with the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada; the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs; the Honourable P.J. Akeeagok, Premier of Nunavut; and His Worship Kenny Bell, Mayor of the City of Iqaluit.
Date:
Friday, April 1st, 2022
Time:
9:00 a.m. EDT
Zoom event: To attend the virtual event, members of the media are asked to register by sending an email to Aleksey Cameron at a.cameron@iqaluit.ca.
To attend the event in the City of Iqaluit Council Chamber, please contact Aleksey Cameron at a.cameron@iqaluit.ca. Media seats will be given on a first to RSVP basis and will be limited to one seat per media outlet, due to capacity limitation.
Livestream: Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the City of Iqaluit's Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/cityofiqaluit/.
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
