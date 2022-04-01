Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031: Massive Scope for Adoption of In-Silico Drug Discovery in Developing Nations & Adoption of AI in In-Silico Drug Discovery

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Silico Drug Discovery Market: Focus on Product, Workflow, Technology, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The in-silico drug discovery market is projected to reach $6,515.3 million by 2031 from $2,129.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.52% in the forecast period of 2021-2031.

In-silico drug discovery methods can help in identifying drug targets via bioinformatics tools. In addition, the methods can also be used to analyze the target structures for possible binding active sites. The use of computational methods and computers permeates all aspects of drug discovery and drug design.

The methods are facilitating the access of massive amounts of data generated and transforming the extensive complex biological data into useful knowledge for the drug discovery process. These computational tools offer the advantage of delivering new drug candidates more quickly and at a lower cost.

Factors fueling the growth of the market include the rising emphasis on reduction in medical errors, technological advancements in the field of computational biology, and the rising adoption of cloud-based applications in drug discovery procedures.

New drug compounds have been developed using computational methods successfully. The developments in computational biology have eased the data analytics and analysis phases of sequencing and have resulted in fewer turnaround times and greater accuracy.

Within the research report, the market has been segmented based on workflow, product, technology, software type, end user, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer globally has created a buzz among companies to invest in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Based on region, North America holds the largest share, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and improvised reimbursement policies in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific and Europe regions are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Product Definition

1.1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion

1.2 Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market Size and Forecast

1.3 Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market Size and Forecast - Realistic, Optimistic, and Conservative Growth Scenario

1.3.1 Realistic Growth Scenario

1.3.2 Conservative Growth Scenario

1.3.3 Optimistic Growth Scenario

1.4 Current Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market Landscape

1.4.1 Market Availability for In-Silico Drug Discovery

1.4.2 In-Silico Drug Discovery Market Technology Trends

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Overview

1.5.2 Impact Analysis

1.5.3 Market Drivers

1.5.3.1 Rising Emphasis on Reduction in Medical Errors

1.5.3.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of Computational Biology

1.5.3.3 Integration of Blockchain Technology in Interoperability

1.5.3.4 Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Application for Drug Discovery

1.5.4 Market Restraints

1.5.4.1 Lack of High Complexity Testing Centers

1.5.4.2 Expensive In-Silico Drug Discovery Procedures and Decline in the Number of Approved Drugs

1.5.4.3 High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach

1.5.5 Market Opportunities

1.5.5.1 Massive Scope for Adoption of In-Silico Drug Discovery in Developing Nations

1.5.5.2 Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in In-Silico Drug Discovery

1.6 COVID-19 Impact on Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

1.6.1 Overview

1.6.2 Impact on the Market Growth

1.6.3 Impact on Clinical Trial

1.6.4 Impact on R&D

1.7 Competitive Landscape

1.7.1 Acquisitions

1.7.2 Synergistic Activities

1.7.3 Product Launches and Upgradations

1.7.4 Business Expansion

1.7.5 Patent Approval, Fundings, Investments, and Marketing Strategy

1.7.6 Market Share Analysis

1.7.7 Growth Share Analysis

1.8 Industry Insights

1.8.1 Regulatory Framework in North America

1.8.2 Regulatory Framework in Europe

1.8.3 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific

1.9 Patent Analysis

1.9.1 Patent Filing Trend

2 Products

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Software

2.1.2 Software-as-a-Service (Cloud)

2.1.3 Consultancy-as-a-Service

3 Workflow

3.1 Overview

3.2 Discovery

3.2.1 Target Identification

3.2.1.1 Bioinformatics

3.2.1.2 Reverse Docking

3.2.1.3 Protein Structure Prediction

3.2.2 Target Validation

3.2.3 Lead Discovery

3.2.3.1 Library Design

3.2.3.2 Pharmacophore

3.3 Pre-Clinical Tests

3.4 Clinical Trials

4 Software Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Molecular Modeling and De Novo Drug Design Software

4.1.2 Pharmacophore Modeling Software

5 Technology

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.1.1.1 Computational Methods Used by Advanced AI Companies

5.1.1.2 Use of Artificial Intelligence to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

5.1.2 Graphics Processing Unit

5.1.3 Other Technologies

5.1.3.1 In-Silico Fishing

5.1.3.2 RNN for Drug Design

6 End-User

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Contract Research Organizations

6.1.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

6.1.3 Academic and Research Institutes

6.1.4 Other End Users (Hospitals and Other Care Facilities)

7 Region

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America In-Silico Drug Discovery Market (by Technology)

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe In-Silico Drug Discovery Market (by Technology)

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 U.K.

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Italy

7.3.6 Russia

7.3.7 Spain

7.3.8 Rest-of-Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific In-Silico Drug Discovery Market (by Technology)

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Japan

7.4.5 Australia

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

7.5 Latin America (LATAM)

7.5.1 Latin America In-Silico Drug Discovery Market (by Technology)

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Mexico

7.5.4 Rest-of-Latin America

7.6 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

7.6.1 Rest-of-the-World In-Silico Drug Discovery Market (by Technology)

8 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Curia Global, Inc.

Certara, USA .

. Charles River

Chemical Computing Group ULC.

Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc.

Dassault Systemes

e-therapeutics plc.

Evotec

Insilico Medicine

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Numerate, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Schrodinger, Inc.

Selvita

Simulations Plus

Tracxn Technologies

WuXi AppTec

