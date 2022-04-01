RA Capital Management Pivots to Metaverse Medicines

BOSTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RA Capital Management, LP ("RA Capital"), a leading investor in real-world healthcare, today announced the launch of its Meta Strategy, which will focus on developing new medicines, diagnostics, vaccines, and life science platforms in the metaverse.

Similar to its prior strategies, RA Capital will conduct rigorous scientific, technical, and corporate due diligence on all opportunities; however, all deals will be in the metaverse, funded via cryptocurrency. By pivoting to metaverse investments, RA Capital will continue to support companies with value-add capital, particularly during volatile periods in the real world.

"We've found it is more capital-efficient to run trials in the metaverse than the physical universe," said Peter Kolchinsky, PhD, Portfolio Manager. "It's easier to enroll avatars in clinical trials, easier to cure meta COVID, easier to treat meta tumors."

Pieter Boelhouwer, Managing Director, added, "Proper meta insurance is an advantage of the metaverse. Pharmacy benefit managers are pretty slow and have not yet figured out how to gouge avatars in the metaverse with the crazy nonsense they do in the real world, like charging a sick person more out of pocket than a medicine actually costs."

A benefit of its Meta Strategy is that RA Capital will no longer have to take any biology risk. "Avatars have no biology," said Josh Resnick, MD, Managing Director and real-world ER doctor.

The Meta Strategy is a natural fit for RA Capital's investment platform, enabling the firm to take large positions in high-conviction metaverse deals.

"Financings are more straightforward in the metaverse," noted Tess Cameron, Principal, Strategic Finance. "Consolidated Crypto-Currency IPOs, which we have named C3-POs, enable robust price discovery processes and let management encode allocations. And, with a little blockchain tracing, CEOs can send speculators who dump their stock some seriously unhappy emojis—not that anyone should indulge in such meta vindictiveness."

"We're all in on meta health," said Raj Shah, Portfolio Manager, the first to enroll his avatar in a clinical trial for meta migraines. "My avatar complains of ocular symptoms," he reports, then adding thoughtfully: "Though it could just be that I keep moving the mouse over his face really fast."

Klio DiCenzo, Chief People Officer, stated: "Anyone who can explain blockchain to me today will be immediately hired. We offer excellent pay—albeit in fiat—and benefits, including for avatars."

RA Capital pursues a multi-stage approach, spanning public equity, venture financing, and new company creation, including building ventures from scratch within its incubator. As an expansion of that platform, the firm will also make a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) alongside each investment.

"Creating companies is hard," remarked Nathaniel Brooks Horwitz, Principal. "But creating an NFT is easy!"

"NFW are we going to miss out on NFTs!" emphasized Ms. Cameron.

Michael Calore, Head of Investor Relations, announced: "For the duration of our Meta Strategy, we're renaming our callable-capital Nexus venture funds the Mexus Funds… Get it?"

"No," replied Sarah Reed, General Counsel.

"Meta and Nexus… Mexus," Mr. Calore clarified.

"I get the name," replied Ms. Reed, "Clever. I'm just giving that a hard no," explaining that she has better things to do with her time than change the names of three RA Capital venture funds.

"Fine, but can I at least assure investors that past meta-performance actually DOES guarantee future meta-returns!?" asked Mr. Calore.

"Whatevs. The whole damn thing will probably end up a raging compliance violation," grumped Chief Compliance Officer Eric Rose, "but until there are regs and precedents, I'm just going to pour a tall one and watch."

Managing Director Andrew Levin, MD, PhD said: "Our systematic approach to mapping the breadth and depth of technology landscapes helps us work with companies to select the most promising areas for their products. It just turns out that today, the most promising areas aren't in the real world."

Since 2002, RA Capital has invested in hundreds of public and private healthcare and life science companies. To date, RA Capital has made zero investments in the metaverse—but as most life science companies never generate a profit, the team feels well-prepared to invest in metaverse companies that will never generate a profit either.

Due to the efficiency of R&D in the metaverse, RA Capital expects within hours to have cured all meta diseases. All meta medicines will go generic by the end of today, April 1st, rapidly fulfilling the meta biotech social contract encoded on the ethereum blockchain.

Tomorrow, RA Capital will return to working on real medicines and real vaccines for real patients, as well as advocating for reform of real insurance to lower real out-of-pocket costs.

About RA Capital Management

RA Capital is a multi-stage investment manager dedicated to evidence-based investing in public and private healthcare and life science companies that are developing medicines, medical devices, and diagnostics. The flexibility of its strategy allows RA Capital to provide seed funding to startups and to lead private, IPO, and follow-on financings for its portfolio companies, enabling management teams to drive value creation from inception through commercialization.

At RA Capital's core is its TechAtlas research division, a scientifically trained team that maps out competitive landscapes to put data into context, identify breakthroughs, and originate conviction in new ideas. TechAtlas provides market intelligence, technical diligence, and other resources to both our internal Investment team and our portfolio companies.

We can even help you pick a real dog hyper-rationally: check out our dog map .

RA Capital does not yet have plans to initiate any investments in the metaverse.

SOURCE RA Capital Management, LP