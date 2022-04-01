E7 Solutions Launches $7,000 Scholarship to Support Education in Tech

Deadline to Apply is April 15, 2022
TROY, MIich., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E7 Solutions has announced a scholarship of $7,000 to be awarded to a qualified high school senior or higher or undergrad student pursuing a technology-related field of study.
E7 Solutions is represented by its team through core values built on creativity, drive, authenticity, curiosity, and most importantly, working together. It's important that we present ourselves to each other, our clients, and our partners in a way that demonstrates these values.
We are a team that strongly believes in the significance of education and understands the hard work, dedication, and financial burden involved in earning a degree.
To be considered for the award, you must meet these qualifications:
- Be a high school senior with a 3.0 GPA or higher OR an undergrad student with a 3.5 GPA or higher
- In need of financial support
- Pursuing an IT-related degree
The deadline to submit your application is April 15, 2022. The winner of the scholarship will be announced in May 2022. Apply today at https://www.e7solutions.com/scholarship.
About E7 Solutions
As an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, E7 Solution's mission is to enhance the velocity of information for our clients, so they can deliver their best and most meaningful work. For three consecutive years, we have been recognized by Atlassian for our performance using best practices and a proven methodology that delivers outstanding results to our clients: 2020 Partner of the Year Cloud Services, 2019 Partner of the Year Cloud, and 2018 Rising Star.
Contact: (248) 606-4612, sarah.kozubiak@e7solutions.com
SOURCE E7 Solutions
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.