The Manion WOD, Nationwide CrossFit Workout, Honors Fallen Marine Hero

Honoring the sacrifice of 1stLt Travis Manion (USMC) and other military heroes, CrossFit gyms and ruck clubs across the country are hosting "Manion WOD" (Workout of the Day) events to raise funds for Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), one of the leading veteran service organizations in the country.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Honoring the sacrifice of 1stLt Travis Manion (USMC) and other military heroes, CrossFit gyms and ruck clubs across the country are hosting "Manion WOD" (Workout of the Day) events to raise funds for Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), one of the leading veteran service organizations in the country.

The Manion WOD, taking place nationwide April 29-May 1, consists of a 400-meter run (or ruck) and 29 back squats, for 7 rounds; representing 4/29/07 – the date 1stLt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed while saving his wounded teammates in Iraq. Manion WOD is one of CrossFit's Hero WODs - a series of workouts meant to honor the memories of service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Last year, over 1,200 participants completed the Manion WOD individually or at participating gyms and ruck clubs nationwide to raise funds for TMF veteran initiatives such as service and leadership expeditions, veteran-empowerment programs, and character development courses. A promotional video explaining the Manion WOD can also be found at https://youtu.be/5WyySdhYCo0.

"The Manion WOD is a yearly reminder that we can push harder, go further, and be stronger to honor the heroes who have gone before us," said Ryan Manion, President, Travis Manion Foundation. "On the 15th anniversary of Travis' sacrifice, I'm truly honored that individuals across the country will remember his service and honor all of those heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom."

Registration is open and options to be part of the Manion WOD include local participating CrossFit gyms, ruck clubs, or as an individual virtual workout. Those interested in participating can find details at https://www.travismanion.org/manion-wod.

About Travis Manion Foundation

Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America's national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations. In 2007, 1stLt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis' legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, "If Not Me, Then Who..." Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives by serving as character role models to youth. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation's heroes lives on in the next generation. For more information, visit http://www.travismanion.org.

Media Contact

Ed Donovan, Travis Manion Foundation, 215-622-2225, Edward.donovan@travismanion.org

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Travis Manion Foundation