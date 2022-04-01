Finixio Launches New Products in Balkan, German and Japanese Markets

LONDON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based Finixio has successfully launched new products targeting the Balkan, German and Japanese markets.
The new sports betting products are Kladionica.com targeting the Balkan market, WettanbieterBonus.de targeting Germany, and JapaneseBetting.com which focuses on Japan.
Both markets expand Finixio's growth outside of its core markets in the UK and US.
Speaking on the launch of the new products, CEO Adam Grunwerg said:
"2021 was a breakthrough year for us as we successfully diversified into the igaming vertical. This year we aim to expand into new markets where we see great potential. The balkan markets of Serbia, Croatia and Bosnia will give us access to more than 15m users, while Japan is one of the most untapped markets with over 125m people and a $60b online sports betting industry. Japan is also quite unique when it comes to its domestic sports schedule with a focus on Baseball, Sumo and Horse racing fixtures. We look forward to analyzing the opportunities of these markets in more detail."
Finixio's products and services allow users to compare sportsbook services and offers at different sites.
Already this year, Finixio has launched its own suite of horse racing tools and services including live horse results, race cards and odds comparison on its flagship website Sportslens.com
This month Finixio also launched fast results for the most active of punters.
Adam Grunwerg spoke about the future of Finixio:
"Our goals for 2022 are to continue our growth, expand into new markets and revamp our websites to make them industry leaders. This includes an increased focus on personalisation, user ratings, tools and high quality news. We also aim to keep on top of upcoming or newly regulated betting regions such as Brazil, Chile, Ukraine and Canada."
Finixio Co-founder Samuel Miranda said:
"I'm very proud of what the entire Finixio team has achieved in such a short time frame. It's a tremendous effort to come this far. The majority of the iGaming industry has been consolidated by big Scandinavian companies on highly leveraged buyouts. We're now competing with them on the same level but with a much lower operating budget, lower timeframe and launching a number of our sites from scratch."
About Finixio
Finixio is a UK-based digital media company that operates 50+ websites in the Finance, B2B and iGaming industry. Although based in the UK, Finixio has remote offices and employees around the world including Malta, France, Ukraine and Scandinavia.
SOURCE Finixio
