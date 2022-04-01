CRNC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Cerence Inc. Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 26, 2022

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Cerence Inc. CRNC.
The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Cerence Inc. between February 8, 2021 and February 4, 2022.
Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 26, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
According to a filed complaint, Cerence Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; (2) defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887
