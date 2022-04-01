Huobi Wallet Launches New Version to Prepare Users for Web 3.0

LONDON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Wallet, a secure and professional DeFi wallet of the Huobi ecosystem, today announced its latest version. Through this upgrade, new features have been added to give users an enhanced trading experience and prepare them for Web 3.0, an important element in the new stage of the blockchain industry.

In this latest version of Huobi wallet, DeFi, TVL Ranking and Farm functions have been added. These new functions enable users to view various dApp projects in mainstream public chains directly through Huobi Wallet, making it easier for users to track corresponding TVL Ranking, public chains Single Farms, and APY Ranking for each currency in LP Farms. Here, users can view the changes in TVL/APY rankings of thousands of loan pools and machine gun pools in real-time, and compare the yields of the same currency within the same chain and across the chain to achieve the highest yield.

In addition, real-time tracking of staking earnings, and one-click function for claiming staking rewards will also be included to allow users to select high-quality investment products, view investment projects in a unified manner, and receive investment returns.

With more people pursuing and appreciating NFT products how to react to changes in the industry and obtain information quickly on front-line projects have become a concern for many. To address this, NFT Ranking function will be added in the latest version. Users can use NFT Ranking to quickly review their NFTs on ETH, BSC, Polygon and HECO chain to make informed decisions on their trades.

The GameFi zone will also be introduced for users to seamlessly connect to the game world and experience the most popular Play-to-Earn blockchain games. This update adds support for four languages, including Vietnamese, Indonesian, Russian and Spanish.

"The latest version of Huobi Wallet is an important milestone in our development process," said Liser Lee, Lead of Huobi Wallet. With the new functions added, we believe that Huobi Wallet is the best choice for users to enter Web 3."

Huobi Wallet is available for download at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

https://hbwallet.onelink.me/BPIx/C1a4

About Huobi Wallet

Huobi Wallet is a professional multi-chain light wallet. Based on the combined security expertise and technology development of the Huobi Group in the field of blockchain, Huobi Wallet provides a safe, easy-to-use digital wallet that supports 30 types of digital assets and thousands of tokens including BTC, ETH, HECO, BSC, and EOS. By integrating a variety of DApp interfaces, Huobi Wallet helps users easily manage multi-chain assets and track their DeFi mining income. Huobi Wallet also allows users to manage their private keys independently.

