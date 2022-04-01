The Comfort Inn in Washington, DC, and Additional Baywood Hotels Properties Announce Spring Events

The Comfort Inn in Washington, DC along with the Holiday Inn Express in Hyattsville, MD and Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD are excited to announce the lineup of spring events in their respective areas.

The Comfort Inn in Washington, DC's location in the heart of our nation's capital situates the property near many exciting springtime events. One of the most prolific, the National Cherry Blossom Festival, is already underway and will continue until April 17th. The National Cherry Blossom Festival features a variety of events celebrating both American and Japanese culture while visitors get to witness the spectacle of over 3,000 cherry trees in bloom. Washington, DC is also anticipating a wide array of other entertainment including Project GLOW- a celebration of DC's dance culture taking place April 30th- May 1st and concerts from artists such as Lorde and April 16th, Olivia Rodrigo on May 4th.

Hyattsville's proximity to Washington, DC places the Holiday inn Express in Hyattsville, MD near a great deal of events that will be taking place in our nation's capital. Hyattsville proper will also be featuring interesting events this spring. A few entertainment opportunities coming to Hyattsville this spring include the Spring Festival featuring local craft vendors on April 9th and the Soul 4 Real Film Festival on April 10th

Home2Suites in Owings Mills, MD may not be in close proximity to DC, but it is located near spring events in both Owings Mills and Baltimore, a few of which include the Bunny BonanZoo at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore on April 15th, PrimeTime 2022 dance competition taking place April 29th-May 1st and Spring Eggstravaganza on April 30th.

About the Comfort Inn Washington, DC:

The Comfort Inn in Washington, DC is located right in the heart of the city, situating it near all of the attractions that DC has to offer. The hotel is features modern accommodations, comfortable spaces, and is a popular choice for business travelers and those traveling to the city for pleasure as well. The Comfort Inn includes amenities such as free Wi-Fi, free Full Hot Breakfast Buffet, access to laundry facilities, and both a fitness and business center.

About Holiday Inn Express Hyattsville, MD:

The Holiday Inn Express in Hyattsville, MD is minutes away from downtown DC, it's many attractions, local shops, restaurants, bars, and a variety of entertainment opportunities in our nation's capital. Featuring modern design and comfortable accommodations, the hotel includes amenities such as complementary onsite parking, free Wi-Fi, free breakfast, a business center, and a fitness center on the premises.

About Home2 Suites Owings Mills, MD:

Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD has suite-style rooms, comfortable furniture, and in-suite kitchens making it a great location for guests looking for extended stays. The hotel is also in proximity to Metro Centre at Owings Mills, which includes a wide range of local shops, restaurants, bars, and entertainment opportunities. Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD features amenities such as a business center, outdoor space, free parking, pet-friendly accommodations, and an indoor pool.

