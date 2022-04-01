MAC 2022 ezPaycheck Payroll Software Has Just Been Released with 2022 941 Form For 1st Quarter

Halfpricesoft.com has just released an update to the latest MAC ezPaycheck to include the 2022 941 employer's quarterly tax form. Business owners and HR managers can download and test drive it at no risk or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest In-House 2022 Macintosh version of ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com has been updated with the 2022 employer's quarterly tax form 941. Current 2022 customers get this update at no cost. New customers will receive the new form and other updated forms as the IRS releases them for the year 2022.

"ezPaycheck MAC payroll software has just released a new version to include the 2022 941 form." explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com

ezPaycheck is available in MAC version and also in a Windows version compatible with Windows 11. 10, 8.1, and 8 as well as other Windows systems. Download and test for compatibility before purchase at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp

ezPaycheck payroll software highlights include but are not limited to:

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes

-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

Prints tax forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Please note: preprinted forms for Copy A required when printing W2 and W3)

ezPaycheck is 119.00 per calendar year (single installation) and available to small and midsize business owners who are seeking to begin an easy payroll solution, mid-year. Start the 30-day test drive of MAC or Windows ezPaycheck payroll software at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com

